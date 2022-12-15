Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Sets March Premiere at Starz

Are you ready to delve back in to the Power universe?

Starz announced today that the third season of its hit series Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Friday, March 17 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platforms across the UK and Brazil.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

The highly anticipated third season stars Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Lee Daniels’ The Butler) as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, The Umbrella Academy) as Monet Stewart Tejada, and Shane Johnson (Power, Behind Enemy Lines) as Cooper Saxe.

The cast also includes Gianni Paolo (Ma, The Fosters) as Brayden Weston, Cliff “Method Man” Smith (The Deuce, Garden State) as Davis MacLean, Larenz Tate (Ray, Crash) as Rashad Tate, Berto Colon (Inside Game, Orange Is the New Black) as Lorenzo Tejada, and Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story) as Cane Tejada.

The cast is rounded out by Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner, Slasher) as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo (The Fosters, The Oath) as Diana Tejada, Alix Lapri (Power, Den of Thieves) as Effie Morales, and Paton Ashbrook (House of Cards, Shameless) as Jenny Sullivan.

Joining the cast this season is Monique Curnen (The Dark Knight, Fast and Furious) as Detective Blanca Rodriguez, Keesha Sharp (Lethal Weapon, Girlfriends) as Professor Harper Bennet, David Walton (Bad Moms, About a Boy) as Lucas Weston, and Moriah Brown (Turnt, The Break In) as KeKe Travis.

Brett Mahoney (Empire, The Following) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three.

The Power Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, which inspired the full universe- Courtney A. Kemp- through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

In addition to Mahoney, Kemp, Jackson, and Canton, Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by Chris Selak, with Geary McLeod serving as supervising producer and directing the season three premiere episode.

Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

"The third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good," the official logline teases.

"The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before."

"When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success," Starz teases.

"Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children - and the business - in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail."

"Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him... and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.