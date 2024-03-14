Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Will Be Its Last. Here's the Explosive Trailer for the Final Season!

Just one day after Deadline reported that Starz boss Jeff Hirsch's plan with the network is to end costly series after about four seasons while still keeping franchises alive, news hit that Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 will be its last.

But with the bad news comes the good. Ghost will not be gone forever, as Origins will be a prequel about Tommy and Ghost before they were the men we've come to know.

In the meantime, we've also got a trailer for Ghost and thoughts about it winding down.

For someone who’s fought every comparison to his father, Tariq is certainly looking a lot like his not-so-dearly departed father.

Coming hot off the heels of the Starz announcement that the Power universe is expanding yet again in the form of a Ghost and Tommy-centric spinoff, we got the sad news that the OG spinoff will be saying goodbye.

Power Book II: Ghost will end with its fourth season, but the first official teaser hints at a fiery final chapter in typical Power Ghost fashion.

You have to start at the end of the forty-second spot, as Tariq looks every bit as dapper as Ghost used to while holding court at Truth.

Have Tariq tell it; he’s nothing like Ghost, but we’ve seen him slowly evolve into a version of James St. Patrick that would have him turning in his grave.

At the end of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, it was Tariq and Brayden against the world, and from what little we can glean from the teaser, that may continue to be the case.

But that doesn’t mean we should ever count them out, as the popular spinoff has shown us that both men can not only hold their own and have amassed a sense of power they’ll use to protect themselves.

The Tejada siblings, Effie, and whoever else wants to jump on their team may win the numbers game, but Tariq and Brayden aren’t new to being disadvantaged.

Speaking of the Tejada siblings, you glimpse all three during the teaser, along with matriarch Monet, who lets out a visceral scream you may not hear but can certainly feel.

Monet began Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 as the queen of the land, but her duplicity has cost her various relationships and caused an estrangement from her living children.

This may be the first time we see Monet truly on her own and figuring out what that looks like for her.

We’ll also have to see where the various other players in this universe land, like Davis and Noma, who have agendas and allegiances that often put them at odds with others.

We’ll also meet a new character, with Michael Ealy joining the cast as the latest law enforcement character to try and bring down the criminal enterprise once and for all.

We’ve seen throughout the Power universe that anyone looking to be on the right side of history has a hard time doing any real damage to those who devote their lives to engaging in unsavory activities.

But with this being the last hooray, who’s to say we won’t finally see the “good” guys get a win?

It’s a sad day over here at TV Fanatic, as the Tariq spinoff was simply one of the best to cover, but there’s a lot in that teaser to get excited about.

We’ll get a proper goodbye for these characters and their stories, which isn’t always the case in today’s television landscape.

So, let’s take that win and start theorizing about what’s to come during the final hours!

Whitney Evans is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic.