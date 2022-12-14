Scream VI: Ghostface Takes Manhattan in Wild Teaser Trailer

Scream 6 looks set to be one of the wildest installments in franchise history.

The official trailer for the flick dropped Wednesday, and there's a lot to discuss.

Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Jasmin Savoy Brown are locked in to reprise their roles from the fifth entry, alongside Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere.

The cast is rounded out by Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, and Josh Segarra.

Scream 6 is set to open March 10, 2023 and will follow the four survivors as they leave Woodsboro behind following the events of the 2022 movie, Scream.

The new movie is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

The Scream franchise was brought back to life earlier this year, with the fifth installment making $140 million at the global box office off a budget of $24 million.

The movie also featured franchise mainstays Neve Campbell and David Arquette.

Campbell announced earlier this year she would not be returning as Sidney Prescott, marking the first time a Scream movie will release without her iconic character.

"Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," Campbell said in June, adding that the offer to appear wasn't what she expected.

"I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

"It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you."

The star elaborated on her decision in an interview with People in August.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” she told the outlet.

“And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”

“I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man," the star shared.

"And in my soul, I just couldn’t do that. I couldn’t walk on set feeling that—feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that.”

Check out the trailer for Scream VI below.

