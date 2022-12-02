S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Sequel

What happens when an actress' home is broken into, and the team is forced to work with an old nemesis?

On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 7, 20-Squad finds themselves having to work with Sanchez once again when his security job is directly tied to the victim.

Meanwhile, Tan struggles to find the perfect anniversary gift for Bonnie, but it may not matter anyhow.

It's always a treat when an actor's family member makes an appearance on said actor's project and it's even more of a treat when it's recurring.

This episode saw the return of Kenny Johnson's daughter, Jellie, and it was a delight, as always.

Even though Luca doesn't have a girlfriend or a kid, he has really stepped into a fatherly role for Kelly, played by Johnson's own daughter.

She hasn't been in too many episodes but it's always a nice sight to see when she's on the series.

It's no surprise that the two have great chemistry since they are actually father and daughter IRL.

Working together is different, though, and they nailed it.

We haven't really gotten much of the two of them, but this episode really made up for it.

After Kelly told Luca that she and her mom are moving, Luca didn't know how to feel.

He really got attached to Kelly, and it was always refreshing to see the two of them together, knowing how close they've become.

You hate change. Street Permalink: You hate change.

Permalink: You hate change.

When Luca found out about the move, he was conflicted.

He loves Kelly and didn't understand why Tuana would want to move them and get a new job elsewhere after all the progress they'd made in LA.

Luca just cares about Kelly and wants what's best for her.

After talking to Street, he realized that he was just scared to let her go and that they were both afraid of change.

Change can be difficult. Luca Permalink: Change can be difficult.

Permalink: Change can be difficult.

It's not uncommon to not like change since change is scary.

It took time for Luca to come to terms with it, but it could be just what they needed to bring them even closer.

Hopefully, this storyline with the two of them continues, and we get random road trips down to San Diego. Mostly so Kenny Johnson's daughter can keep being on the series.

Speaking of people coming back.

We also got the return of everyone's least favorite 20-Squad leader, Sanchez.

It was only just a matter of time before the team crossed paths with him again, and frankly, it made me hate him all over again.

These boys in blue got a job to do. Hondo Permalink: These boys in blue got a job to do.

Permalink: These boys in blue got a job to do.

He is not a good dude, and it's been known since he worked with the team while Hondo was in Mexico.

Sanchez's remarks about the team and to the team and wanting to do things his way and his way only solidified the type of person he really is.

He was never really one to do things someone else's way, and to see him take orders from 20-Squad was interesting, to say the least.

While it's likely been a while since he left the team, it doesn't look like they've patched things up since then.

If it was me leading the team, the suspect would already be in custody. Sanchez Permalink: If it was me leading the team, the suspect would already be in custody.

Permalink: If it was me leading the team, the suspect would already be in custody.

Very clearly, Sanchez and Hondo are complete opposites when it comes to leadership.

Also, very clearly, Sanchez does not like taking orders from him.

It's almost like Sanchez has something to prove now that he's not on S.W.A.T. anymore, whether it's to prove something to himself or others..

However, like a lot of stories, this one did have a happy ending.

After the whole ordeal with Serena was resolved, and she and Sanchez were safe and sound, something shifted in Sanchez.

I'm glad it was you leading the team. Sanchez Permalink: I'm glad it was you leading the team.

Permalink: I'm glad it was you leading the team.

We finally got closure with Sanchez and it wasn't a lot but it was just enough.

Sanchez accepted the fact that Hondo was actually a good leader, and while things didn't happen the way he planned, it worked out for the better.

Whether Sanchez will come back is unknown, but hopefully, the next time is better than the last.

It's always hard to tell how a storyline will go when it's been a while since that storyline was last in place.

Bringing back a character as well after it's been a while can be a risky move, but in this case, it works.

We got to see this dynamic again between Sanchez and the team, even though most didn't really care for Sanchez.

Once a S.W.A.T. officer, always a S.W.A.T. officer. Hondo Permalink: Once a S.W.A.T. officer, always a S.W.A.T. officer.

Permalink: Once a S.W.A.T. officer, always a S.W.A.T. officer.

What did matter is that we got closure for Sanchez and, very possibly, what could be the start of a beautiful partnership between him and the squad.

David DeSantos did a fantastic job with Sanchez, and if he were to come back again, I wouldn't be mad about it.

Something that wasn't expected but brought joy nonetheless was the fact that we finally got an update on Stris.

Due to Lina Esco leaving the series at the end of the S.W.A.T. Season 5 finale, fans had to settle with Street and Chris' relationship growing off-screen.

Unfortunately, there hasn't been many updates in these episodes, except for a few name drops.

You and Chris are still in the honeymoon phase. Tan Permalink: You and Chris are still in the honeymoon phase.

Permalink: You and Chris are still in the honeymoon phase.

When Street was trying to help Tan figure out an anniversary gift for Bonnie, Tan wasn't really listening since he and Chris were still in their honeymoon phase.

It was a short scene, but at least we know that Street and Chris are still going strong.

With the next episode of S.W.A.T. being the midseason finale, some big stuff is bound to go down.

It's likely one or more storylines that have been going on throughout the season will culminate in the episode, setting up what could be a very exciting second half of Season 6.

Surprisingly, Powell wasn't attached to Street's hip this time around, at least on the field, so perhaps those two will have something going on?

Meanwhile, it seems like something could be building up between Tan and Bonnie since Tan expressed concern for their relationship and Bonnie's work taking precedence.

Hopefully, it's all good things in the midseason finale, but it's unpredictable.

So, Fanatics, what did you think of this episode of S.W.A.T.? Do you think Sanchez is finally a good guy, or is he just acting like it to get on 20-Squad's good side?

Are you hoping that Kelly sticks around for future episodes? How do you predict this will affect Luca if at all, considering his close relationship with her?

Are Tan and Bonnie on the outs, or will they be able to get through it?

Share your thoughts below and be sure to watch S.W.A.T. online via TV Fanatic!

Sequel Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.0 / 5.0

Megan Behnke is a staff writer for TV Fanatic, who you can follow on Twitter.