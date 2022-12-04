The Boys College-Set Spinoff Gen V Unveils Blood-Soaked Trailer

The Boys has been a bonafide hit for Prime Video since its launch, so it was only a matter of time before we got another spinoff.

Fans attending CCXP, the largest comic convention in the world, were surprised today with a first look at the highly anticipated Gen V, coming to Prime Video in 2023.

The first look at The Boys spinoff highlighted already announced series cast Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

The exciting preview also revealed Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter, and teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles from The Boys.

Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series, which will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Serving as co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

The clip certainly captures the tone of the original series.

There were concerns the spinoff would be more of a teen drama, but the DNA from the main show is present in the trailer.

Check out the official trailer below.

