The Last of Us: HBO Drops Intense Trailer for TV Adaptation

The Last of Us will finally premiere on HBO next month, and we could not be more excited.

HBO surprised fans at the show's CCXP22 panel in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday with a full-length trailer that takes us inside the world we first entered in the Naughty Dog video game series.

The series is headlined by Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who play Joel and Ellie, respectively.

The nine-episode first season of the HBO's videogame adaptation debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max.

The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed.

Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The cast also includes Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, and Nick Offerman as Bill.

The cast is rounded out by Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence.

Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who voiced Ellie and Joel in the videogames also star.

The Last of Us is based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation® platforms, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam.

Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.