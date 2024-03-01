The Last of Us Season 2 Adds Four Cast Members. Who Are They Playing?

The Last of Us Season 2 is set to debut next year, and we have new casting alerts for the second season of the hit HBO series.

There are several new people joining the cast of the hit drama, promising a very active Season 2.

Here's what we know about the new cast members and the roles they'll be playing.

The Last of Us Season 2 cast

Joining The Last of Us Season 2 are Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Ariela Barer (Runaways), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Spencer Lord (Riverdale).

According to Variety, Ramirez joins as Manny, described as "a loyal solider whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most."

Barer will play Mel, "a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism."

Gabrielle joins as Nora, "a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past."

Lord has been cast as Owen, "a gentle soul trapped in a warrior's body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate."

Other new cast members include Isabela Merced as Fina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, and Catherine O'Hara, who was recently cast in an undisclosed role.

Pedro Pascal will return as Joel, and Bella Ramsey will return as Ellie, roles they originated in The Last of Us Season 1.

The Last of Us Season 2: Everything We Know

The Last of Us Part II Controversy Likely to be Addressed in The Last of Us Season 2

The Last of Us Season 2 is based on the video game The Last of Us Part II, which is set five years after the original game.

The game focuses on two characters whose lives intertwine: Ellie, who sets out in revenge for a murder, and Abby, a soldier embroiled in a conflict between her militia and a religious cult.

Similar to the first installment, the player must fight human enemies and cannibalistic zombie-like creatures with firearms, improvised weapons, and stealth.

Spoiler alert: In the game, Joel meets an untimely demise considered undignified by critics.

Many narrative and character choices, including the involvement of LGBT+ characters, were considered controversial by critics.

We will likely see this addressed in The Last of Us Season 2, which will hopefully provide more insight into the creators' choices in the game as well.

When Will The Last of Us Season 2 be Released?

There is a lot of excitement going around regarding the newest cast announcements for The Last of Us Season 2, but there's still a wait ahead for the release of the next installment.

A premiere date is set for 2025 as the show is currently in production and filming, and post-production is anticipated to be an extensive project.

Although there's still some time before the second season is released, it provides time for the more complicated parts of The Last of Us Season 2 to be addressed.

In the meantime, we'll be waiting with bated breath for more announcements surrounding the cast and plot of this highly anticipated series.

