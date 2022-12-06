The White Lotus Season 2 Finale Theories: From Plausible to Unhinged

The end is almost in sight for The White Lotus Season 2.

With The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7, it's time to delve into some of the possibilities for the big finale.

After a thrilling season of so much build-up, there are many directions the series could travel in the final installment.

Let's take a look at some of the possibilities below.

Tanya Shoots the Gun on the Yacht

Quentin, Nicolo, Greg, and everyone else have Tanya right where they want her.

The yacht has to come back into play since it was in the distance on The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1 when we learned there were multiple fatalities.

Tanya found the photo of Quentin and Greg, seemingly confirming Greg as the one from Quentin's story about unrequited love.

The men, including Greg, clearly think Tanya is not smart and incapable of unraveling whatever scam they're trying to pull.

What if Greg shows up on the boat, and Tanya shoots several shots, possibly hitting one or more person on the yacht and on the beach at the White Lotus resort?

It's hard to imagine a straight-up murder, but there have been plenty of hints.

Tanya shooting some shots and killing multiple people by accident would be pretty darn plausible.

Mia Uses the Master Key to Get Into Cameron or Ethan's Rooms

Valentina giving Mia the master key card is either a big red herring, or it's a sign that Mia and Lucia will have access to anywhere in the hotel.

We see Valentina seemingly arriving at the scene of the crime from her night of passion, but what if she went to get Lucia and went to Cameron or Ethan's rooms to get the money they're owed?

There's no telling what would happen in either of these situations, but Daphne and Harper would be pissed.

Portia Dies While Trying to Get Back to Tanya

Portia is in danger. There's no getting around it. Jack will wake up with a raging hangover and questions about what he said the night before.

The official trailer for the season finale showed Portia piecing together that something terrible was about to happen to Tanya.

Jack was clearly tasked with keeping Portia away from Tanya so that Quentin could bring the second stage of his plan to life, and I'm willing to bet Jack would turn deadly in the name of staying in Quentin's good books.

Bert's Head Injury is Something More

There are many possibilities here, but what if Bert's head injury was more severe than we are being led to believe?

Him dying wouldn't be a surprise, but it would be a surprise if he was murdered.

The Bad People Come for Cameron

Daphne has been vocal about the people Cameron work with not being the nicest people.

Scratch that, they sound straight-up evil. What if, god forbid, the people he worked with planned his demise?

It's out there, but we can't rule anything out.

Alternatively, what if Daphne plans her husband's demise?

We know she had a thing with her trainer, and one of her kids may or may not be fathered by her trainer.

What if they have constructed a plan to live together if Cameron was out of the equation?

Ethan Snaps, Kills Harper or Cameron

Ethan's persona has changed since Harper made it look like she could have slept with Cameron.

He's getting more unhinged by the episode, so he could snap and kill either Harper or Cameron.

The Di Grassos are Targeted After Trying to Find Their Long-Lost Family

The series has had a big emphasis on why the Di Grasso trio arrived in Sicily.

They wanted to reconnect with distant family members. That didn't go well at all.

They were chased out of the residence by the family matriarch.

What if there's money in the Di Grasso name, and these people think the three Americans showed up to take it from them?

