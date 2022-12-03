The Witcher: Blood Original Trailer Teases a Deadly Battle, and a Familiar Face

Netflix has unveiled the full-length trailer for The Witcher spinoff Blood Origin.

The footage dropped Saturday at Brazil Comic Con, and fans were introduced to a prequel set 1,200 years before the events of the original Netflix series.

The moment that will likely get everyone talking is the arrival of Joey Batey as Jaskier in the closing moments.

It's a big moment and suggests Jaskier will play a pivotal role in telling everyone about the events of the troubling time before humans existed in the Witcher universe.

“Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

The four-part spinoff stars Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain as Éile and Fjall, “two warriors estranged from their opposing clans."

Michelle Yeoh is sword master Scían, while Mirren Mack is Princess Merwyn.

The cast is rounded out by Lenny Henry as Chief Sage Balor, Minnie Driver as a Seanchaí, Francesca Mills as Meldof, Zach Wyatt and Lizzie Annis as celestial twin sages Syndril and Zacaré, and Huw Novelli as Brother Death.

Also starring is Amy Murray as chief sage Balor’s apprentice Fenrik, Mark Rowley as King Alvitir, Daniel Fathers and Faoileann Cunningham as clan chieftain Osfar and his daughter Ryl, Kim Adis as Merwyn’s handmaid Ket, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut, and Ella Schrey-Yeats and Claire Cooper as the young prophet Ithlinne and her mother Aevenien.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix Sunday, December 25, so your Christmas plans will have to wait.

We kid, mostly.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments to get up to speed on the new series.

