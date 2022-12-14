Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 9

Did the team manage to get the fentanyl off the streets?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 9, the team was shocked when a youngster arrived at the headquarters with the drug, asking for protection from the men who shot his father.

Meanwhile, Nina arrived with a proposal for Scola he was hesitant to accept.

Elsewhere, Maggie continued to get acclimated with her role back at the FBI.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.