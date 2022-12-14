Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 9

at .

Did the team manage to get the fentanyl off the streets?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 9, the team was shocked when a youngster arrived at the headquarters with the drug, asking for protection from the men who shot his father.

Giving Team's Protection - FBI Season 5 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Nina arrived with a proposal for Scola he was hesitant to accept.

Elsewhere, Maggie continued to get acclimated with her role back at the FBI.

Watch FBI Season 5 Episode 9 Online

FBI Season 5 Episode 9 Quotes

I tried to get what you wanted, but my father, he's really paranoid.

Trevor [to Scola and Tiffany]

If I thought if I gave you the drugs, you'd help me.

Trevor

FBI Season 5 Episode 9

FBI Season 5 Episode 9 Photos

Ian's Discovery - FBI Season 5 Episode 9
Giving Team's Protection - FBI Season 5 Episode 9
Protecting Teen - FBI Season 5 Episode 9
Taking Custody - FBI Season 5 Episode 9
Nina's Proposal - FBI Season 5 Episode 9
Scola's Choice - FBI Season 5 Episode 9
