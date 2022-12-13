Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did the Duttons have the day they wanted?

On Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6, the family set out to have a great day while branding animals.

Horse Work - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5

However, there was plenty of in-fighting between some of the siblings.

Meanwhile, Montana got an unexpected visitor from the outside, threatening to change John's campaign's trajectory.

How did it all play out as the series prepared for its big midseason finale.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 Quotes

I've come to think perfection only lives in little moments, you know. Can't be sustained over hours, just instances, you know. Little whisps of time and the world becomes imperfect again. This day damn near proved me wrong.

John

John: Honey, you've got a mean streak as deep as this damn valley.
Beth: Well, it's a woman's job to give a man perspective, baby.

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 Photos

Eliminate the Competition - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6
Different Heartaches - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6
Like a Cowboy Should - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6
Couldn't Dream of a Better Death - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6
His Last Words - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6
His Last Ride - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6
