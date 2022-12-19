Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Did John manage to save his herd?

On Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7, the family tried to bounce back following a death.

Meanwhile, Senator Perry delivered news to Rainwater about the future of the location.

Elsewhere, Jamie and Sarah planned their next move as the family tried to come to terms with some big changes.

Beth tried to come to a decision about the ranch.

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7 Quotes

The herd's insured, but I don't know, I don't know how we rebuild 100 years of genetics.

John

Summer: I thought we agreed to get along.
Beth: We did. I didn't agree to placate some of your hippie bullshit where every institution and every custom is designed to oppress.
Summer: They are.
Beth: They are what you make 'em, babe.


