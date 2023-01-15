2023 Critics Choice Awards Winners List

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards Winners are announced!

The ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, aired on The CW on Sunday, January 15.

Many big names were in attendance, and there were some surprising wins!

Critics Choice Awards 2023 Graphic

There were, of course, also the major snubs.

Find out who came out on top below!

Better Call Saul CCA 2023

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC) - Winner

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Bob Odenkirk CCA 2023

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC) - WINNER

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Zendaya CCA 2023

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO) - Winner

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Giancarlo Esposito CCA 2023

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC) - Winner

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge CCA 2023

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) - Winner

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Abbott Elementary CAA 2023

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC) - Winner

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Jeremy Allen White CCA 2023

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) - Winner

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Jean Smart CCA 2023

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) - Winner

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Henry Winkler CCA 2023

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) - Winner

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)

James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph CCA 2023

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC) - Winner

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

The Dropout CCA 2023

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Dropout (Hulu) Winner

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Weird Poster CCA 2023

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Winner

Fresh (Searchlight)

Prey (Hulu)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Daniel Radcliffe

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Winner

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Amanda Seyfried CCA 2023

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu) - Winner

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)

Paul Walter Hauser

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+) - Winner

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

Niecy Nash-Betts CCA 2023

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - Winner

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Pachinko Key Art

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Pachinko (Apple TV+) - Winner

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Tehran (Apple TV+)

Harley Quinn Season 3

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Harley Quinn (HBO Max) - Winner

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

Emmy Winner LAst Week Tonight

BEST TALK SHOW

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - Winner

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Norm MacDonald Nothing Special

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix) - Winner

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

FILM

Everything Everywhere All At Once CCA 2023

BEST PICTURE

Everything Everywhere All at Once- Winner

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Brendan Fraser CCA 2023

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser – The Whale - Winner

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Cate Blanchett CCA 2023

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár - Winner

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ke Huy Quan

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once Winner

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Angela Bassett CCA 2023

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Winner

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Fablemans Poster

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans - Winner

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

Glass Onion Ensemble

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Winner

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Woman King

Women Talking

Daniels CCA 2023

BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once - Winner

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All At Once Screenplay

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once - Winner

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Todd Field – Tár

Poster for Women Talking CCA 2023

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Sarah Polley – Women Talking - Winner

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Top Gun: Maverick Poster CCA 2023

\BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick - Winner

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Babylon Poster CCA 2023

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon - Winner

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once Editing CCA

BEST EDITING

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once - Winner

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

Wakanda Forever CCA 2023

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Winner

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon

Elvis Poster CCA 2023

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Elvis - Winner

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

Avatar Way of Water CCA 2023

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water - Winner

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Glass Onion Best Comedy

BEST COMEDY

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Winner

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio CCA 2023

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Winner

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

RRR CCA 2023

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

RRR - Winner

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

Poster for RRR CCA 2023

BEST SONG

Naatu Naatu – RRR - Winner

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

Poster for TAR CCA 2023

BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár - Winner

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Janelle Monae SEEHER Award CCA 2023

Jeff Bridges received the lifetime achievement award, and Janelle Monae received the #seeher award.

What do you think of the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards winners? Was there anything that surprised you?

