The 2024 Super Awards Nominations are Here!

Action, superheroes, and horror often get the shaft during awards season.

That's why we love more specific awards, even if they don't get all the pomp and circumstance that normally comes with a presentation and a large crowd eager to give and receive awards.

Let your Geek Flag fly with the Critics Choice Association's Super Awards nominees.

Looking for the Giraffes - The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 9

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the nominees for the 4th annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action.

Winners will be revealed on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Key Art

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning leads this year’s film nominees, earning five nominations, including Best Action Movie.

Tom Cruise received a nomination for Best Actor in an Action Movie, while Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Pom Klementieff all received nods for Best Actress in an Action Movie.

The Last of Us leads this year’s television nominees with seven nominations, including Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, and Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie.

Pedro Pascal received nods for both Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie and Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie.

Talking With Joel - The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 9

Bella Ramsey earned a nominations for both Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie and Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie.

Melanie Lynskey was also nominated for Best Villain in a Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. (Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired series.)

“The Super Awards consistently shine a bright light on the outstanding work being done in genre cinema and television,” said Sean O’Connell, CCA Director of the Super Awards.

“We were blown away by the performances and craftsmanship that went into the slate of films and series recognized this year. These nominations represent the absolute best in popular culture, and we’re excited to see which winners emerge.”

On the Move - The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 7

  The full list of nominees can be found below.

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

 Extraction 2

 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

 John Wick: Chapter 4

 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

 Sisu

Extraction 2 Key Art

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

 Chris Hemsworth – Extraction 2

 Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 4

 Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3

 Donnie Yen – John Wick: Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves 2023

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

 Hayley Atwell – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

 Rebecca Ferguson – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Priya Kansara – Polite Society

 Pom Klementieff – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

 Rina Sawayama – John Wick: Chapter 4

Rebecca Ferguson for Dune Part Two

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

 Blue Beetle

 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

 Nimona

 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Nimona Key Art

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

 Bradley Cooper – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

 Taron Egerton – Tetris

 Michael Fassbender – The Killer

Xolo Maridueña – Blue Beetle

 Shameik Moore – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cobra Kai Star Xolo Mariduena

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Ayo Edebiri – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

 Chloë Grace Moretz – Nimona

 Zoe Saldaña – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

 Hailee Steinfeld – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 Iman Vellani – The Marvels

Anxiety and Failure -tall - The Bear

BEST HORROR MOVIE

 Evil Dead Rise

 M3GAN

Scream VI

 Talk to Me

 When Evil Lurks

Scream VI Key Art 2

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

 Dave Bautista – Knock at the Cabin

 Tobin Bell – Saw X

 Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

 Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid

 Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Nic Cage at 81st Annual Golden Globes

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

 Amie Donald and Jenna Davis – M3GAN

 Mia Goth – Infinity Pool

Jenna Ortega – Scream VI

 Alyssa Sutherland – Evil Dead Rise

 Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me

Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI"

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

 Asteroid City

 The Boy and the Heron

 The Creator

 Godzilla Minus One

 Poor Things

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

 Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

 Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

 Ryunosuke Kamiki – Godzilla Minus One

 Chris Pine – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mark Ruffalo attends the Tribeca Festival opening night reception at Tribeca Grill

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

 Olivia Colman – Wonka

 Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You

 Minami Hamabe – Godzilla Minus One

 Emma Stone – Poor Things

 Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

Watching for Aliens

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

 Godzilla – Godzilla Minus One

 Chukwudi Iwuji – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

 M3GAN – M3GAN

 Jason Momoa – Fast X

 Alyssa Sutherland – Evil Dead Rise

• Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired movies

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

 9-1-1

Fire Country

 The Night Agent

 Obliterated

 Reacher

 Special Ops: Lioness

 Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

 Warrior

Reacher Season 2 Key Art

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

 Gabriel Basso – The Night Agent

 Idris Elba – Hijack

 Andrew Koji – Warrior

 John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

 Rob Lowe – 9-1-1: Lone Star

 Alan Ritchson – Reacher

Sam - Hijack Season 1 Episode 7

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

 Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

 Luciane Buchanan – The Night Agent

 Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Citadel

 Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

 Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness

 Maria Sten – Reacher

Scared Athena - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 18

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE* Ahsoka

 American Born Chinese

 The Flash

Gen V

 The Last of Us

 Loki

 Superman & Lois

 The Walking Dead: Dead City

What's Your Position on Supes? - Gen V Season 1 Episode 7

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

 Matt Bomer – Doom Patrol

 Tom Hiddleston – Loki

 Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead: Dead City

 Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

 Ke Huy Quan – Loki

 Ben Wang – American Born Chinese

Negan Schemes - The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 6

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

 Lizze Broadway – Gen V

 Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka

 Sophia Di Martino – Loki

 Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

 Jaz Sinclair – Gen V

 Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese

Join Me - Gen V Season 1 Episode 8

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

The Fall of the House of Usher

 Ghosts

 The Last of Us

 Servant

 Swarm

 The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

 What We Do in the Shadows

 Yellowjackets

Swarm Vertical Key Art

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Zach Gilford – The Fall of the House of Usher

 Bruce Greenwood – The Fall of the House of Usher

 Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead: Dead City

 Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

 Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Questioning His Future in France - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 Episode 6

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

 Dominique Fishback – Swarm

 Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

 Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

 Justina Machado – The Horror of Dolores Roach

 Rose McIver – Ghosts

 Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Shauna in the Dark - Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1

BEST SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

 Ahsoka 

American Born Chinese

 Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful

 Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials

 For All Mankind

 Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

 Star Trek: Picard

 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Picard's Last Stand - Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 10

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE- FOR-TV MOVIE

 Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials

 Jharrel Jerome – I’m a Virgo

 Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

 Kurt Russell – Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

 Todd Stashwick – Star Trek: Picard

 Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard

Captain's Orders - Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 10

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE- FOR-TV MOVIE

 Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka

 Betty Gilpin – Mrs. Davis

 Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

 Annie Murphy – Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful

 Jeri Ryan – Star Trek: Picard

 Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese

Betty Gilpin for Peacock

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

 Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

 Neil Patrick Harris – Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials

 Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us

 Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher

 Lars Mikkelsen – Ahsoka

 Amanda Plummer – Star Trek: Picard

You Have All the Money - The Fall of the House of Usher Season 1 Episode 8

• Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired series

Who do you hope wins?

Were there any shows that were left off of this list that should have been included?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.

