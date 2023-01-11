All American Renewed for Season 6 Despite Major Changes at The CW

Despite major changes over the last six months at The CW, the network still sees All American in its future.

The broadcast network officially renewed All American for Season 6 on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about the hit drama's future.

All American Season 5 is the network's #1 show in the demo, with a week of DVR factored in, meaning it is reaching the key demos the network targets.

Among total viewers, it ranks #4 with a week of DVR factored in, but The CW says it had the largest cross-platform audience on the network last season.

"Over the last five seasons, All American has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises," Brad Schwartz said in a statement.

"All American is not only the network's youngest series but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms."

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, [executive producers] Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama."

News of the renewal will come as a sigh of relief for fans of the series.

In an interview last year, the CW execs hinted that the network would have to be scrappier and might only take over a couple of the current shows to the 2023-24 season.

The aim of the network is to make The CW profitable by 2025.

That means there will likely be some lower-cost offerings on the agenda for next season.

The CW has already announced The Flash, Nancy Drew, and Riverdale would end this season, alongside the recently canceled Stargirl.

The fate of All American spinoff Homecoming is up in the air at this stage, but it's probably more likely to be renewed than some of the other shows.

Walker should also be in line for renewal, but we will get some clarity nearer to May when the network unveils its new schedule.

The CW hinted at changes when it capped the seasons of freshman series Walker Independence and The Winchesters at 13 episodes.

They are both said to be in contention for renewal, but they face an uphill battle to stick around.

