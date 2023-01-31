FBI Universe: CBS Announces Action-Packed Global Crossover Event

CBS announced Tuesday that it would leverage the FBI universe's power later this year.

FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted will join forces in an action-packed new three-hour global crossover event Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

FBI Trio Crossover

As always, the event will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Details on the high-stakes bicontinental case will be announced in the following weeks.

Jubal's Turmoil - FBI Season 5 Episode 12

Eric Kim, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, had the following to say:

"As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time.

"Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf's 'FBI' world can."

This marks CBS' second crossover event for the three FBIs.

Bioweapon Investigation - FBI Season 5 Episode 12

The first crossover, which aired September 21, 2021, kicked off the fourth season of FBI, the third season of FBI: Most Wanted, and the series premiere of Dick Wolf's newest addition to the successful FBI universe, FBI: International, which films in Budapest and additional European cities.

It is the first global crossover event for the FBIs featuring Dylan McDermott (who joined FBI: Most Wanted last spring), Edwin Hodge, and Eva-Jane Willis (who, respectively, joined the casts of FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International earlier this season).

Season-to-date, all three FBI shows rank among the top 10 broadcast television dramas in viewers and the top 10 broadcast scripted series with African American audiences.

Bioweapon Pursuit - FBI Season 5 Episode 12

All-FBI Tuesdays continue to prevail as the #1 lineup for the night. With live+35-day viewing across linear and streaming platforms, FBI delivers 11.3 million viewers, FBI: International delivers 9.1 million viewers, and FBI: Most Wanted delivers 9.6 million viewers.

What are your thoughts on the latest crossover?

Do you like when the universes collide?

Hit the comments below.

