FBI: Most Wanted Adds Edwin Hodge to Season 4 Cast

FBI: Most Wanted is adding a new agent to its ranks.

Edwin Hodge has joined the cast of FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, filling the void left by Miguel Gomez, according to Deadline.

Gomez has been written out of the series following the conclusion of FBI: Most Wanted Season 3.

The news broke in June, with Deadline citing a "creative decision" as the likely reason for the exit of Gomez as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz.

Hodge is set to play Ray Cannon on the CBS procedural, a man who graduated at the top of his class at Quantico.

Hodge’s other TV credits include Good Sam, Mayans M.C., Chicago Fire, For All Mankind, and SIX.

FBI: Most Wanted, and the FBI franchise, as a whole, has gone through some big changes of late.

Julian McMahon departed during the third season of the Dick Wolf drama, with Dylan McDermott later stepping in to take over as the leader of the team.

Over on FBI: International, Christiane Paul exited after one season in the role of Katrin Jaeger.

Katrin was seen getting a promotion to oversee all of Western Europe, but the series didn't confirm her exit ... until recently.

TV Line recently reported that Eva-Jane Willis had joined the cast as Jaeger's successor, Megan "Smitty Garretson.

The character is described as “street-wise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background who is embedded with The Fly Team and liaises with each host country they inhabit.”

The FBI Most Wanted franchise powered CBS' Tuesday schedule to some bumper ratings last season, so the network will be looking for more of the same in the fall.

In fact, the network renewed all three shows for two additional seasons.

“The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our No. 1 lineup,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement when the pickups were made official.

“They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams."

"I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

What are your thoughts on Hodge's arrival?

Hit the comments below.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
