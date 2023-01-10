Fear the Walking Dead to End With Truncated Eighth Season

Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end at AMC.

Just months after its mothership show ended its 11-season run comes news that the spinoff will conclude with its upcoming eighth season.

Even more surprising is that only 12 episodes have been ordered for the final season, it was revealed at TCA.

The series has had 16 episode seasons since 2017, so it's unclear whether the demise is a result of the budget cuts at AMC Networks that found several shows getting the boot, many with episodes in the can.

The only good news is that we're getting the completed episodes, but they'll air in two parts.

The first batch of episodes will launch May 14 at 9 p.m., with the second half on tap for later in the year.

"The eighth season of Fear begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned," the official logline reads.

"Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule."

"With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo."

“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks.

"And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise - two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl."

"Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year."

“This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers."

"Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.”

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe said, “The Walking Dead Universe LIVES!"

"To conclude Fear the Walking Dead, we're thrilled to be bringing you one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons EVER, while breaking new ground with old favorites: Maggie and Negan in the madhouse of post-apocalyptic Manhattan with no one to depend on but each other…Daryl Dixon in France, a loner who cannot move through this new dangerous world alone, facing vicious enemies and never-seen-before threats of the undead."

"And Rick and Michonne, in a romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead."

"Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, showrunner Eli Jorné, Norman Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln are creating heart-wrenching, heart-pounding magic for the next phase of the TWDU!”

News of Fear the Walking Dead's demise isn't entirely surprising.

The series hasn't been met with the same response as its parent series, but many fans were invested in the show.

It remained one of AMC's top-rated shows for its recently wrapped seventh season.

Kim Dickens, who was unceremoniously written out of the series during the fourth season, returned and is set to be a series regular for the final season.

There's undoubtedly an element of mystery about how this show will end, but with several spinoffs, maybe some of the most popular characters will re-appear down the line.

What are your thoughts on the decision to end the series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.