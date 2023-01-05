Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Why Does Everything Have To Be So Terrible, All the Time, Forever?

Ginny felt like she was a chess piece in her mother's game, and she was tired of being the pawn.

Ginny started therapy in Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 2 and explained how the constant moving took a toll on her. Georgia's actions also started to affect Austin and Paul.

Georgia Miller was a survivor and wanted to start a better life in Wellsbury, but keeping her skeletons hidden was more challenging than she thought.

Paul tried to be more sensitive around the kids than Georgia was. He wanted to ease them into the news that he was moving in, but Georgia expected them to adapt.

She announced the news, hoping to get a rise out of Ginny, who was barely speaking to her.

The kids have been through so many stepfathers and moves that even Austin assumed Paul was moving in. The sad part was that Austin thought they would just run again if it didn't work.

What kind of life has this been for these children? No wonder Ginny felt unstable. We saw how badly moving around and being on the run affected Ginny when she saw her therapist for the first time.

Ginny moved around so much that she never made a real friend. When she was finally invited to a sleepover, they were forced to move that night. She had always felt alone with no support system until they moved here.

The therapist wanted Ginny to identify her triggers and her feelings because it would help influence her choices. Ginny realized she started self-harming right near that move when her choices and friends were taken away.

Ginny hated feeling like she had no control but hated feeling ashamed because she harmed herself too.

While the therapist wanted Ginny to learn better coping methods, Ginny was primarily alone. Everyone was freezing her out at school because Max and her groupies were in charge. Ginny had no support system currently, except for her dad.

Zion tried to support Ginny, but he was no match for Georgia, who grew jealous that her daughter now preferred her dad when she was there before.

Georgia has cared about climbing the Wellsbury social ladder since last season, and working with Paul and being engaged to him is just the icing on the cake.

Now, she wanted to join the neighborhood club so that she'd be associated with the right people and have access to country clubs for her wedding. Since she became engaged to Paul, Georgia melded with multiple social circles.

Even though she started at the bottom, Georgia learned the art of schmoozing with people. She could talk herself of anything, except it didn't work with Nick.

Nick was more intelligent than most people since he guessed she embezzled money from the mayor's office. The only other person who suspected was Cynthia, so Georgia had to win her over.

Cynthia has been more bearable in Ginny & Georgia Season 2 since her husband Tom has been terminally ill. She's not a gossipy socialite but a grieving woman concerned about shielding her young son.

Georgia took advantage of the grief when she thought Cynthia was her way into the neighborhood club. She tried to empathize with Cynthia, saying she understood doing everything for the kids and only cared about survival.

While Georgia was a survivor, she didn't love Kenny or Gil or care when they were gone. She cared about protecting her children, but it wasn't the same as Cynthia, and she saw through Georgia's game.

Cynthia: What are you doing here?

Georgia: I want you to sponsor me for the neighborhood club.

Cynthia (laughs): Oh wow, you’re a bitch.

Georgia's secrets were beginning to catch up to her. Det. Cordova learned that she had murdered another ex-husband named Anthony Greene.

Nick was digging into her past and dating Jesse, who was Det. Cordova.

It was only a matter of time until people found out what Georgia was running from and who helped protect her and Ginny in the past.

She would never fit into Wellsbury society if people knew her dirty little secrets, and Georgia didn't know her daughter knows part of it now.

Georgia and Ginny both love fiercely but also can hurt each other profusely.

Since Georgia had no idea why her daughter suddenly spent extra time with Zion, she acted out on her jealously when Ginny refused to eat dinner with her.

However, to throw away food in a tantrum was dumb with the price of groceries these days. Georgia has two kids to feed, not just Ginny.

Georgia: I threw it away.

Ginny: All of it?

Georgia: You want food? Get a job. I have a job, so I have food.

Ginny should be more responsible and should not have left her job at Blue Star Farms without consequences, but she's too young to worry about buying her own food.

Ginny can only handle so much before breaks. She's lost her friends, and she's engrossed in a cold war with her mom. The more Georgia demands, the worse Ginny's mental health gets.

Paul hasn't raised a teenager, so he wanted to give support without interfering. While Paul thought he was helping by supporting her and Austin, he gave her new information about Austin's dad, Gil.

With Georgia, Ginny never knew if the information was accurate or not, so she decided she was through being a pawn.

She showed kindness and set up her battle stations by making Paul breakfast.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

