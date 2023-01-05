Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Happy My Birthday to You

Happy 16th birthday to Maxine and Marcus Baker.

While there were still some serious aspects, Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 4 featured more lighthearted teenage issues. Ginny worried about make-up and giving her boyfriend a blow job for the first time.

Paul and Georgia disagreed on Marcus being allowed to sneak in through Ginny's window. Instead of heavier issues, these seemed like typical teenage issues.

Relationships have started to bloom. Cynthia had started hanging out at Blue Star Farma more because Tom didn't recognize her, and she needed the comfort of an old friend.

Even though Georgia isn't dating Joe, she doesn't want anyone else to talk to him either. Everyone but Georgia could tell that Joe was still in love with her, so how she rattled on about her life without checking in on him was insensitive. He should move on.

Now that Georgia and Ginny had made up, her mom radar was back in full gear. She knew Marcus snuck in and made a point of learning his intentions with her daughter.

Poor kid. He was so nervous, but he eventually admitted he loved Ginny.

Marcus and Ginny both relate to each other because they're both damaged, and neither wants to hold Ginny back.

Maybe I'm being cruel.... You're her high school love and that's fine. Pin her, take her to the dock hop, whatever. But if you love her, don't hold her back when the time comes. Georgia Permalink: Maybe I'm being cruel.... You're her high school love and that's fine. Pin her, take her to...

Permalink: Maybe I'm being cruel.... You're her high school love and that's fine. Pin her, take her to...

I don't think Marcus or Ginny believed they were a high school fling, even if Marcus placated Georgia. They're each other's safety nets, and Ginny wanted to make Marcus's birthday special.

I love that Ginny can talk to her mom about anything, including sex. That's a unique mother-daughter relationship when you can ask your mom for tips on pleasing a man.

However, what did Georgia think would happen when she announced she'd be gone on a Friday night? Having your boyfriend over or throwing a party when your parents are gone is a rite of passage.

No more secrets, ok Peach? That's the only way this works. Georgia Permalink: No more secrets, ok Peach? That's the only way this works.

Permalink: No more secrets, ok Peach? That's the only way this works.

Georgia also needed to learn to discuss things with Paul since he would be the children's stepfather.

He should have some same in their upbringing, such as whether Austin gets tested for learning disabilities or Ginny's curfew.

Georgia: They're not your kids!

Paul: Wow.

Georgia: That came out too harsh. I just mean that I've got it.

Permalink: That came out too harsh. I just mean that I've got it.

Permalink: That came out too harsh. I just mean that I've got it.

Paul hates that he's not trusted, especially with Austin, whose dad isn't even around. Georgia will need to learn before the wedding.

Georgia and Ellen tried to model behavior for their children. Georgia rarely apologizes first, but she missed having a real friend in her life.

Georgia: I miss my friend.

Ellen: I miss you too.

Permalink: I miss my friend.

Permalink: I miss my friend.

Everyone has gotten tired of Max's bitterness because even her mother told her it was time to forgive Ginny and accept that Marcus and Ginny were together.

It was amusing to watch the moms work together to ensure their teenagers were never alone in the bedroom. So much for sneaking in and foreplay.

There is nothing better than a mom team-up, and Ginny and Marcus have lots to learn.

Seeing Max's excitement about her birthday was the happiest she's been in Ginny & Georgia Season 2.

She's good at faking it, but she missed not only Sophie but her friends, and her 16th birthday wouldn't be the same without them.

It was so heartbreaking watching her tear off the birthday sign that Abby had made. That was the final straw for Norah and the others, and they all became friends with Abby and Ginny again.

After her party got canceled, Max blamed that on Ginny too.

Max and Ginny finally had it out. Ginny put up with a lot from Max. Max can be like Georgia, the strongest supporter when you need her but the most self-centered person at other times.

Ginny: Friendship is about supporting each other, and a friend wouldn't write someone off without having the full story.

Max: The full story? Do I really need the full story of how boned my brother because I'm pretty sure I know how that went?

Permalink: The full story? Do I really need the full story of how boned my brother because I'm pretty...

Permalink: The full story? Do I really need the full story of how boned my brother because I'm pretty...

Even best friends can be clueless, and Max was utterly clueless about how much Ginny had recently been through. Ginny loved both Max and Marcus and tried not to fall in love with Marcus.

We really tried to stop it because I love you too. Ginny Permalink: We really tried to stop it because I love you too.

Permalink: We really tried to stop it because I love you too.

Ginny has always been an outsider like Marcus, but she longed to be a teenager, so she donated her house for Max's birthday party.

This episode had so much teenage and dancing fun in it, from MANG's celebratory toast to Bracia and Bryan flirting at rehearsal to Georgia and the kids teaching Paul the living room dancing routine.

I especially loved Ginny practicing her moves in her bedroom in the early morning. They paid off as Marcus was impressed.

Marcus and Ginny will become the cute couple that snuggles everywhere with cutesy nicknames. Georgia won't be getting rid of this one anytime soon.

Thankfully, Georgia used her mom radar and figured out Ginny planned something at home with Marcus. Watching the Bakers and Georgia invade the house was priceless.

Unlike most teenagers, Ginny couldn't handle the pressure of having a wild party, giving her first blow job, and disappointing her mom and future stepdad.

It became too overwhelming for her, and not even snapping the rubber band provided enough relief.

She had pretended to be okay for so long that everything just snapped, and she had a panic attack and called her therapist.

She won't be able to keep her attacks from her mom much longer.

Are you glad MANG are friends again? Will Georgia ever learn to share her kids and parent successfully?

What are your thoughts on Joe and Cynthia? Let us know in the comments below.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.