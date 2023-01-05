Lisa Rinna Exits The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Eight Seasons

It looks like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting a long-overdue shake-up.

Lisa Rinna announced Thursday she would not be returning to the Bravo hit for its upcoming Season 13.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna, 59, shared in a statement to People Magazine.

"It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Rinna joined the series with its fifth season back in 2014 and has been at the center of some of the show's most shocking storylines.

The Days of Our Lives alum caught a lot of heat from fans throughout the most recent season, with many taking issue with how she treated some of her co-stars, both on the show and on social media.

Ultimately, it sounds like the decision to leave was mutual, but it's likely there might be a more significant shake-up for the series than expected.

Andy Cohen confirmed that filming for the 13th season had been postponed last year.

Typically, the cameras get rolling on the series quicker than the other franchises because the cast's lives have been too good to miss.

However, many were fatigued by the 12th season. Despite being on the top of its game in the ratings, there was marked criticism towards the current cast.

Rinna's final reunion found her being called the biggest bully in Hollywood by her co-star Kathy Hilton.

Rinna defended herself in a since-delated Instagram post, revealing that her online rants that caught the attention of fans were due to how hard her mother's death hit her.

"I have had a really rough time of it I think you've seen how hard this has hit me," she wrote in July.

"I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you."

The star also took issue with the show's memorial for her mother, Lois, signaling there was bad blood between the actress and the show's producers.

Still, the series will be very different without Rinna.

There have been plenty of rumors about who will and won't be back, and we should get some clarity fairly soon since filming is expected to get up and running early this year.

