The Last of Us Episode 3 Trailer: The Long Road to Bill and Frank

Are you ready for a deep dive into Bill and Frank?

HBO has dropped the trailer for The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3, and it looks like a change of pace from the series' first two episodes.

The best part?

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett join the series as Bill and Frank, respectively.

The trailer begins with Bill watching CCTV footage of the outside world, likely around the time the infection spreads like wildfire.

In the videogame series, Bill set traps to prevent the infected -- and people -- getting close to his location.

That looks to be the same case here, as we see him meeting Frank for the first time due to what looks to be a trap.

Frank seems hungry from his time on the road, which doesn't resonate with Bill, who concedes that he isn't an Arby's and won't give out any free meals.

Where do things go from there?

Well, it doesn't look good. We see Joel warning Frank that people will come, probably at night, and we can only assume it's to take his property from him.

That comes true, at least, according to the trailer.

Bill tells Frank to contact Joel at one point, which could explain the 1980s song playing through Joel's radio at the conclusion of The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 1.

Joel and Ellie are headed toward Bill and Frank after Tess made the ultimate sacrifice at the end of The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 2.

It makes you wonder what Joel and Ellie are walking into because, if the trailer is to be believed, bad things happen at Bill's supposed safe haven.

Joel desperately wants to ship Ellie off after what happened to Tess, but something tells us he'll be forced to continue on this mission for the foreseeable future.

The Last of Us has excelled thus far because it's expanded on the source material instead of changing it.

As a result, we'll be getting a lot more Bill and Frank than we got in the first video game.

Take a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

The Last of Us continues Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

