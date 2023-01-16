The Last of Us: HBO Drops Spoiler-Filled Trailer for Season 1

Joel and Ellie's journey kicked off on The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 1, but HBO is looking to the future.

Following the series premiere on Sunday, the premium cabler released a trailer titled "The Weeks Ahead," and there's a lot to look forward to.

Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) realized there was something amiss with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) at the conclusion of the premiere.

As the trio escaped beyond the walls of the Fedra camp, they were greeted by a soldier who checked if all of them were free from infection.

Ellie came up negative, sending the mission in a different direction, but she did reveal she was bitten three weeks prior, which completely contradicts the Fedra literature on how quickly people turn.

Thankfully, it looks like Tess warms more to Ellie in the coming weeks as she is in the trailer telling Ellie that while she may be immune from the infection, she isn't immune from the infected tearing her apart.

Ellie is wondering about the more human side of the infected and whether killing them should be more difficult, knowing they used to be like them.

Another pivotal moment of the trailer finds Joel, Ellie, and Tess trying to defeat some Clickers, and it looks like a thrilling bunch of scenes that will showcase the parameters of the villains in this narrative.

Then, there's a huge villain that looks terrifying.

We have no idea how the gang will handle it, but we're sure it won't be easy.

The trailer confirms that Joel will reunite with his brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), on his travels.

A really great scene showcases the brothers bickering over what happened following Sarah's death in 2023.

There's also a scene at the very end of the trailer that will give fans of the video games chills.

The series premiered to a universally strong response on Sunday, with much excitement about what comes next.

Check out the trailer below.

Catch new episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

