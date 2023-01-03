TV Ratings: Fantasy Island and Quantum Leap Return Down

The numbers for Monday are in, and it was a night of mixed returns for the broadcast networks.

Fantasy Island Season 2 finally got underway on FOX.

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 1 had 1.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The series was down from its series premiere (2.1 million viewers/0.4 rating) and its freshman finale (1.8 million/0.3 rating).

Fantasy Island Season 1's strength was in its post-airdate viewing, so we could be in for a similar scenario this season.

The long wait between seasons probably didn't help matters.

FOX closed out the night with TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom (1 million/0.1 rating).

Over on NBC, America's Got Talent: All Stars launched with 5.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Quantum Leap returned down a tenth to 2.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

NBC rewarded the series with an early second-season renewal late last year.

ABC's NFL Football coverage led the night, drawing 8.8 million viewers and a 1.9 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.