Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 10

at .

How did Chris Park's side hustle help the team?

On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10, the team investigated when a social media influencer party ended with the brutal murder of a popular guest.

Making Discovery - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Catherine pondered the changes in her life after helping to find Grace.

Was she ready to go back into retirement, or was she happy resuming her career?

Watch CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Serena: Maybe we'll catch a break, and this guy live-streamed his own murder. You never know. It's something Natorious would do.
Folsom: I'm not familiar.
Serena: I knew I liked you.

Serena: Wow. That is a lot of blood.
Folsom: Halfway to a paint job.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10 Photos

Offering Guidance - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10
Making Discovery - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10
Taking Notes - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10
Influencer Interrogated - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10
Questioned Influencer - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10
Party Guest Murder -- Squatter - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10
  1. CSI: Vegas
  2. CSI: Vegas Season 2
  3. CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10
  4. Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 10