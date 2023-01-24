Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Was there a resolution for three best friends?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 4, the friends searched for the missing fourth friend ... in 1980s Miami.

Meanwhile, Roarke confided in Segundo about letting people in.

Was there a positive to it?

Elsewhere, Ruby's cabin fever was an itch that needed to be scratched.

Use the video above to watch Fantasy Island online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.