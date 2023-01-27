Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 12

How far are teenagers willing to go to achieve internet fame?

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 12 was a deep dive into that as a teenager's body was found.

Cosgrove and Shaw tried to fathom how the killing occurred, and more importantly, why.

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun took a risk to go after who they believed to be the criminal.

How did it all play out?

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 12 Quotes

It was a school night. The kid should have been home sleeping. What were you doin' out here, kid?

Cosgrove

Boy: I'm just going through a phase right now. Everyone goes through phases, don't they?
Man: I don't know, boy. I don't know. Put that way. I told you, when you're with me, no cell phones.
Boy: It's my mom. I gotta go.
Man: We aren't done.
Boy: She'll ground me for life if she finds out about us.
Man: You are acting like a child.

