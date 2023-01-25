Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 8

What happened to Samuel?

On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 8, Mary and John stayed close to home in the event his condition changed.

Meanwhile, Latika and Carlos investigated the death of a musician, but they quickly realized there was more to the story.

Elsewhere, Millie wanted some answers about what happened to allow Samuel to return home.

