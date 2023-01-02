Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 8

at .

How did the story end for one Dutton?

It was time for answers on Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 as John went public with his request for Monica.

Colby Smiles - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8

As details came to light about what everyone was getting up to behind closed doors, a shocking betrayal left the Governor and his family wide open for scrutiny.

Elsewhere, Yellowstone cowboys embarked on a big change.

Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 Quotes

Jimmy: I'm happy.
Emily: You should be. Hope you been buyin' lottery tickets as lucky as you got.

I didn't say stop rubbin'. Your work day ain't over, baby.

Emily

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 Photos

Kayce and Monica Talk Things Over - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8
Colby Smiles - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8
Lloyd Roping - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8
Carter in the Corral - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8
Blood Trickles Down Jamie's Head - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8
Summer Tries to Help - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8
  1. Yellowstone
  2. Yellowstone Season 5
  3. Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8
  4. Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 8