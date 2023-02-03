1923 Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

If you've been enjoying Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on 1923, we have some good news for you.

Paramount+ has officially renewed the latest Yellowstone prequel for a second season.

The news shouldn't come as a surprise.

Deadline reported last year that franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan eyed the show as a 16-episode limited series.

With 1923 Season 1 spanning eight episodes, it was inevitable a follow-up to complete the series would be ordered.

Sheridan confirmed to Deadline in December that he managed to lock Ford and Mirren in for 16 episodes.

"Well, it's really the second half of the season," Sheridan said at the time.

"This one is different than 1883, where I had the whole thing blocked out in my head."

Sheridan notes that he went on a journey with the story of 1923, stating, "I'm the one that made the call to the network, which is probably the greatest call they ever got," he recalls.

"Hey, I need to make more episodes to finish this story. I need to do this in two blocks."

"An eight-episode block and a second eight-episode block to wrap this up. I can't wrap it up in two episodes and do the story justice."

"For them, it is great because they get more content. For me, I get more runway," he said.

There was an uproar amongst fans when it was announced that 1923 predecessor, 1883, would be wrapping up with its freshman season.

There was a lot of confusion because Paramount+ had said it would be back for a second season, but now, fans will return to that era with Bass Reeves as the protagonist.

1923 launched with over 7 million viewers across its linear broadcasts and streaming debut.

"Anchored by Taylor Sheridan's incredible vision and the performances of legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, we felt confident this next chapter of the Dutton Family origin story would resonate with audiences," Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming's Chief Programming Officer, said in a statement in December.

"We are thrilled with the record-breaking early response to the first episode and can't wait to introduce more audiences to this incredible journey of perseverance, heartbreak and adventure set amongst the backdrop of the Mountain West."

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

What are your thoughts on the pickup?

New episodes of 1923 begin February 5, exclusively on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.