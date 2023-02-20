A Million Little Things Round Table: Was Sophie Too Naive?

Regina's food truck was robbed on A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2!

Should Regina and Sophie have been better prepared? Is Maggie's boss really all that bad? Is Eddie too insecure to start dating?

Our TV Fanatics, Jack Ori, Jasmine Peterson, and Christine Orlando, are here to debate Maggie's reaction to Colton, if Regina and Sophie were naive, Rome and Walter's driving game, and more!

Should Rome have had an honest conversation with his father about his possible memory issues instead of their driving game?

Jack: I think so. The driving game was dangerous for the exact reason that Walter realized at the end: although he was fine during the drive, he drove to the wrong place because of his memory issues.

Rome had already lied to him, and Walter had responded by trying to buy a new car when he was well aware of the lie. It was time for the games to stop.

Jasmine: Yeah. They keep doing this thing where they talk around the issue but need to address it head-on and seriously. He definitely should have opted for a conversation over a driving test.

Christine: They should have, but I get why Rome went with the driving game. Walter would have vehemently pushed back at Rome trying to restrict him and almost instinctively denied there was a problem. Unfortunately, that is their deeply ingrained dynamic.

So, to avoid a huge fight, Rome agreed to the driving game. They're both lucky it only ended with Walter realizing on his own that he has a problem and that no one got hurt.

Was Sophie being naive when Regina voiced her concerns about Joseph? Was Regina naive about where she parked her food truck?

Jack: I didn't think either of them was naive per se, but neither one took it seriously that they were in a high-crime area.

Sophie has been through a lot and is not ignorant as to how the world works, and she spent time with Joseph, so she knew him better than Gina did and had more reason to trust him. However, she shouldn't have left the truck unattended and unlocked.

Jasmine: I think I mentioned it in the review, but I was fascinated by how they approached the situation in a way you'd expect for their respective generations.

Sophie wasn't naive about Joseph because she had come to know him, and she knew him better than Gina. I didn't think Gina was naive about where she parked because she and Rome had talked about it a bit before she left.

But they both should've done better with locking up the truck and not stepping away. It really had nothing to do with the "bad neighborhood" because something like that would happen literally anywhere if the opportunity presented itself and someone wanted to go for it.

Christine: They were both naive! Sophie only knew Joseph for a few days. That's not knowing someone. Regina's assumption of Joseph's track marks was incorrect, but if she had been right, I don't blame her for being leery.

I have family members who are addicts and hid it well while stealing from loved ones. I have a family member who was violently attacked by an addict, who probably seemed pretty normal when not high. So I'm definitely more cynical about this.

And Regina should have had some sort of security measures on her food truck long before now. Food trucks getting robbed is not unusual. I can't believe she and Rome never discussed having cameras up or what she should do if someone tried to rob them.

So yeah, I consider them both very naive.

Did Eddie judge his date too harshly? Was she right about Eddie needing to be more confident in himself?

Jack: I think Eddie was feeling insecure and unsure why his date was so into his wheelchair. I could understand how he felt because it seemed like she talked of little else.

However, she's also right that Eddie doesn't have enough self-confidence. He didn't want to do the dating app in the first place and wasn't sure why a woman would be into him when he's in a wheelchair.

Jasmine: I swear Eddie was being perfectly reasonable because I was wondering the same thing! Unfortunately, when you fall outside what's considered conventional or ideal, I suppose, you constantly have to suss out situations to ensure you aren't dealing with someone with a fetish. Everything his date talked about related to the chair.

I'm going to give Eddie more credit and say he's far more secure than he was before. I took his reflection to be more about what he wants in life now to feel fulfilled. He's currently an Uber driver and was on a date with someone with a PhD.

I actually think it was hitting him that he wanted to do and be something different so he could avoid the type of insecurity he felt before with Katherine etc.

Christine: No! Every subject she talked about circled back to him being in a wheelchair. It may have been organic for her, but it came across as weird.

I didn't think Eddie was any more insecure than anyone else going on a blind date from a dating app. And the experience pushed him to figure out what he wanted next in his life. So overall, one uncomfortable date may have pushed him in the right direction.

Greta and Eddie are becoming good friends. React!

Jack: I like their friendship, but I had the feeling Katherine didn't. I hope this doesn't cause problems for Katherine and Greta.

Jasmine: Eddie and Greta in their bestie era is something I didn't know I needed. I loved them so much. I love when the ex and the current partner end up being super close... it really embodies the blended family thing.

Christine: I love them! They make fantastic friends, plus they're very entertaining. And it's a much healthier environment for Theo to have everyone in his life get along so well.

Did Maggie's boss seem as bad as Maggie made him out to be? Was he wrong to hire Dr. Jessica as Maggie's supposedly temporary replacement?

Jack: I actually liked Colton. Maggie wasn't communicating with him about her needs and couldn't bank 12 weeks' worth of shows, so it makes sense that he has to hire a temporary replacement.

I felt like Colton was trying to be supportive as best as he could and didn't really know how to be. He also does have a business to run and has to do something about Maggie's absence.

If he wanted Maggie to record episodes in advance, that should have been done months ago, not when she's not able to work much because of her pregnancy.

I don't think he was wrong to hire Dr. Jessica, but he probably only heard of her because of Gary shouting out to her on air, so that's going to be a problem for Gary and Maggie.

Jasmine: I agree with Jack. I didn't think Colton was as bad as Maggie kept saying. He seemed like he was trying to help. And getting a replacement didn't feel like plotting.

It was one of those episodes where I thought Maggie was being childish.

Christine: Colton came across as friendly and reasonable. Maggie seems to be holding onto resentment over her friend being fired.

And I can't believe she's seven months pregnant and never had a conversation about how much time she can take off. I'd hope Dr. Maggie would give much better advice to one of her callers than what she's showing us here.

And Colton wasn't wrong to hire Dr. Jessica as a replacement, but I feel that Jessica might be walking an ethical boundary here. Maggie isn't her patient, but Maggie's husband is. This seems like a fuzzy gray area that could get messy fast.

Did anything disappoint you in this episode?

Jack: I didn't like the cop telling Regina and Sophie to park elsewhere. It felt very much like passing the buck and not being very helpful. Better advice would be to lock the truck in the future.

And where was Danny? I missed him after all those Gary and Danny moments we had last week.

Jasmine: I feel like we haven't really checked in with Katherine enough.

Christine: What was up with Maggie's producer? When Maggie couldn't respond to a caller because she was throwing up, her producer should have cut away to commercial or handled things in some way, not just shrugged her shoulders and gawked.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline?

Jack: I liked Eddie trying to get back out into the world of dating, even if it didn't work out well.

Jasmine: The Eddie and Greta stuff amused me. They're a fun duo.

Christine: I liked that Greta came and apologized to Eddie, and then Eddie gave her advice on handling Katherine. Don't make eye contact! That made me laugh.

Was there anything else, good or bad, that you'd like to point out from this installment?

Jack: I'd like for Rome and Gina to talk more about how they can both support Walter and for Gina to support Rome during this time. She was too busy to be part of this story this week, and I think that's a shame.

Jasmine: I still feel like Gary has the personality for radio, and he should totally get into podcasting. He clearly loves it too!

Christine: I felt for Maggie. Trying to live your life with morning sickness isn't fun. It's like trying to get through every day as normally as possible while having stomach flu that doesn't end.

Speaking of naseau, Gary allowing the dog to clean up Maggie's vomit came close to making me really sick.

Now it's your turn, TV Fanatics! Hit that SHOW COMMENTS button below to tell us who on our round table is right and who is wrong.

Then check out Jasmine's A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2 review.

And don't forget that you can watch A Million Little Things online here at TV Fanatic.

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.