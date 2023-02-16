Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 2

at .

How did Maggie react to an unexpected fan?

On A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2, the drama mounted on the radio show.

Music and Food - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Walter attempted to convince Rome he was more than capable of being behind the wheel.

Elsewhere, Eddie made moves to re-enter the dating pool and got some help from an unexpected ally.

Watch A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2 Quotes

Sophie: Honestly, Gina, the way that you and that cop were just automatically thinking that it was him. It's upsetting.
Gina: My heart breaks for him, but I also need to look out for you, and the sad truth is many of the unhoused are on drugs, including Joseph.

Greta: Anyone who shows up and has a problem with your chair, they'd have canceled themselves in the first five seconds.
Eddie: I am pretty comfortable with myself in this thing, but waiting to see if she is too it kind of sounds like torture.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2 Photos

On Call with Gary -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2
Podcast Heaven - tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2
Adjusting to a Partnership -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2
Starting Fresh Food Truck -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2
Music and Food - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2
Catering Buddies -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 5
  3. A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 2