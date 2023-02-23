Bel-Air Season 2 Premiere Review: Black Teachers Matter

Bel-Air returns for another dramatic season, picking up right where it left off.

At its core, Bel-Air is a story about real issues by real people. Its highly charming protagonist it is why we have been craving more of it.

A three-episode season premiere wastes no time introducing new storylines while keeping abreast with existing ones without making it feel like a trip to the past.

After a blowout with his uncle on the season one finale, Bel-Air Season 2 Episode 1 found Will crashing at a friend's place while still hustling and chasing his basketball dreams.

He never lets the swag escape for a moment, even while squatting.

It was not as flowery as he wanted because Jazz was tired of having him on his couch. Jazz is too young to be concerned with a teenager's life, and a man who is used to having his space to himself feels like they have lost their freedom when suddenly someone is living in their space.

Jazz: No, all jokes aside, man, really glad you decided to go. And you can finally square things up with your uncle.

Will: If I didn't know any better, I'd think you were trying to get rid of me.

Jazz: Get rid of you? Why would I do that? I mean, you know, I wouldn't mind having my... My couch back, you know, my bathroom... Permalink: Get rid of you? Why would I do that? I mean, you know, I wouldn't mind having my... My couch...

Permalink: Get rid of you? Why would I do that? I mean, you know, I wouldn't mind having my... My couch...

While it is noble to be there for your friends, one has to know their limits, and Jazz had reached his limit when Will started coming home late. Even though Jazz tried to press on, he didn't have the experience to instill a sense of responsibility into Will.

Living with Jazz gave Will too much freedom, and who knows what he had been up to? He explained that he was making money participating in little basketball tournaments, which could be more believable.

And even if it is, it is a gateway to other unlawful things. With parental supervision, he was in a better position.

Look, not every dollar in my pocket has to come from Uncle Phil. Now, go buy yourself something nice. Will Permalink: Look, not every dollar in my pocket has to come from Uncle Phil. Now, go buy yourself...

Permalink: Look, not every dollar in my pocket has to come from Uncle Phil. Now, go buy yourself...

His relationship with Carlton improved significantly when he was out of the Banks' house. The initial competition that marked the beginning of their relationship was less prevalent. The case is debatable whether that will remain because, with his return, we saw him getting all up into Carlton's territory again.

Carlton: We could be, like, the kings of Bel-Air. Plus, I hate to say it, but hanging out with you makes me kind of cool

Will: Oh, got you. So you want to be cool by association? Like, second-hand cool? Like, cool once removed?

Carlton: I'm already regretting it. Permalink: I'm already regretting it.

Permalink: I'm already regretting it.

But they seemed to function well together as allies. Will gassed Carlton up when he had confidence issues and even when he was ganged up on in the BSU meeting.

On the other hand, Carlton offered an ear to Will's rants and offered sound advice without making Will feel like an idiot.

The world of social media is cutthroat, and many social media stars we know have had nasty public falling outs. When Hilary decided to leave one toxic house, she didn't expect to find herself in another. She became entangled with a total narcissist with an awful work ethic.

Ivy wanted to dominate every aspect of the house without doing any real work.

Aunt Viv was still trying to break into the art scene, but Reed's reach was too far. She had spent most of her life procrastinating her dream, and now that she could go for it, someone was holding it hostage.

It is always frustrating when someone feels they are not controlling their destiny.

Ashley's hunger for learning more about her community and society was so strong that a teacher noticed.

Now, all students are different. Some learn faster than others and are ahead of other students.

Rigid school curriculums only cuts it for some but not those who want to learn more.

It's my understanding that American school curriculum is also notorious for censoring minority voices and those with whom they disagree. Book banning is a huge American problem, and it seems to be catching on to the rest of the world.

When a student finds a little piece of writing that speaks to her, and she feels seen, it is only natural that she will seek more of it.

Miss Hughes: I know how much you liked reading about the Black Panther party. This author, Robyn Spencer, she talks more about the role Black women played in it.

Ashley: Nice. Can't wait to read it.

Miss Hughes: And you know I'll give you extra credit if you write me a two-page summary on your thoughts.

Ashley: Thanks, Ms. Hughes. You know, I wish all my teachers were like you.

Miss Hughes: And I wish more of my students had curious minds like yours. Permalink: And I wish more of my students had curious minds like yours.

Permalink: And I wish more of my students had curious minds like yours.

I am a massive supporter of exposing young minds to various sources of information as long as it is not too graphic for their age.

It was a waste of energy for the school to go out of its way to reprimand Miss Hughes for giving Ashley books that were not in the curriculum. No one deemed the books inappropriate for her age.

It all stemmed from the jealousy of one student.

'A Fresh Start' saw many characters return to spaces they had not been in for a while.

Carlton returned to BSU, and they were less than enthusiastic about his return.

Phillip returned to his former law firm and discovered they had moved on without him.

Will made up with his uncle at Ashley's birthday party and returned home.

Will also revisited his dream of becoming a basketball star and started looking for a coach to elevate him to where he needed to go.

He broke up with Lisa and also met someone new.

This new coach was not to be trusted because he had initially declined to represent Will until he saw to whom Will was related.

On Bel-Air Season 2 Episode 2, Will went overboard to try and impress the scout at the expense of the Bel-Air team.

It is understandable to want to stand out but not on other people's shoulders.

The reason teams work so well is that everyone works together.

Remember when Taylor Swift said there's no I in a team? Truer words have never been spoken.

Nothing is as annoying as one team member thinking they are better or above other team members, and it was a good thing they called Will on it.

It's doubtful that he will hear them, however. He has his eye on the prize, and nothing will stop him.

'Speaking the Truth' made it clear that the deeper story is about the censorship of minorities and how the establishment silences anyone who goes against that.

After being reported for giving Ashley extra-curricular books, the school didn't deem it enough to reprimand Miss Hughes. They fired her.

This had a profound effect on Ashley. Miss Hughes is the only person who sees her. There is nothing as important for a kid as being seen.

Ashely also blamed herself, thinking that her actions were why Miss Hughes was fired.

Even when Vivian intervened and called a meeting to discuss Miss Hughes' firing, they agreed there was a problem but couldn't figure a way to move forward.

In these situations, many parents feel it's their problem once it happens to them.

Vivian and Phillip looked into reducing Carlton's anti-anxiety meds. It seemed like such a relief for him not to think about the effects the meds would have on him, causing him more anxiety.

Having a narcissist for a business partner appeared to be the least of Hilary's concerns when Jazz demanded to know where their relationship stood. That was an important conversation because the truth sets you free, as they say.

As Hilary felt with Ivy, Jazz also felt like Hilary was using him. When Hilary introduced him to her parents, it was a step in the right direction, although it didn't solve their problems. Phillip and Vivian didn't seem excited that Hilary was dating him.

Will and Carlton's brotherhood seemed to deepen, as nothing makes a relationship stronger than mutual secrets. They snuck out to attend a rave and appeared to have a fun time.

But how it all happened raises suspicion.

How'd Jackie's uncle know where the rave was? Isn't he too old to be in such places?

The more I think about it, the more I see a nefarious plan.

We already know the coach is more interested in Will's family than in Will. What if he is using Jackie to keep tabs on Will and keep him close?

He seemed to work overtime to separate Will from his team. You cannot serve two masters at once. The Bel-Air team won't keep giving him a pass, and they might boot him. That might be just what the coach wants.

'Speaking the Truth' saw Geoffrey make up with his boss and return to work.

Carlton and the BSU planned a protest to get Miss Hughes back into Bel-Air and Will going against his teammates again to stand out.

They say to take what you want without permission and ask for forgiveness later. No one has perfected that art more than Will.

On Bel-Air Season 2 Episode 3, Will made a half-assed excuse about why he kept going against the team.

He is lucky he is good at the game, or they should have had him out of the team the second time he the wrong thing twice.

Carlton talked to the BSU representative, who told him what he stood to lose by participating in the protest. Carlton has big dreams, and among them is winning the Founders Award, which makes his chances at getting to Princeton much better.

Will was there to motivate him when he started getting cold feet.

And while it is great that Will is there for his cousin, he might be doing slight damage.

Carlton is a less self-aware person. He succumbs quickly to outside pressure and becomes easily suggestible because he wants to impress Will.

Uncle Phil talked to Will and had him look out for Colton since he was weaning off anti-depressants.

That seemed like a line was crossed there.

Mental health is a very fragile issue. People with some mental illnesses don't appreciate being talked about behind their backs.

It makes them feel abnormal, which can be even more detrimental to their mental state.

Slowly, Will and Carlton had been slipping into their former dynamic, where Will sucked all the air out of the room. When Carlton tries to do something by himself, Will swoops in and usurps everything.

Protests are powerful since people can't ignore the noise being made. The school demanding they don't take any action was a calculated attempt to shut them up.

I have experienced first-hand how effective a well-planned protest, walkout, or go slow can be.

If it doesn't happen, though, someone feels destroyed since it takes much courage to participate in one.

Will did what needed to be done by hanging that banner, and while Carlton might have felt like this was an affront to him, it got the message out loud and clear.

Things continued to deteriorate in Hilary's content house when Ivy didn't want to be part of a promotional campaign. It was hard for Hilary not to take it personally, considering how much she had worked to secure that endorsement.

Maybe this will be the final straw that breaks the camel's back, and she can cut ties with Ivy because she is being fu**ed over.

Another suspicious thing was Geoffery snooping on Phillip's computer. What was he looking for. Has he truly gotten over his feelings, or is he pretending?

The three episodes had a lot packed in them without a dull moment.

Do you agree with keeping a curriculum tight, or should children learn as much as they want?

Is the scout up to something, and what do you think it is related to?

Do you want to slap Ivy, Hilary, or both because watching their dynamic is so frustrating?

We always love hearing what you say, so don't hesitate to comment.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.