Days of Our Lives: Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker Exit

Days of Our Lives is saying goodbye to more beloved characters.

According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker are departing the Peacock daytime soap during next week's episodes.

Thursday, February 16, marks their last installment of the series, according to the aforementioned magazine.

Sonny And Will's Plan - Days of Our Lives

Their relationship issues are set to come to a head when Will prepares to leave town for New Zealand for work.

We don't know how WilSon will end, so we'll have to tune in for the episode next week.

Will Overhears Leo - Days of Our Lives

Jack will have you covered with Days of Our Lives spoilers early next week, so there may be some exciting information about the departures.

Massey joined Days of Our Lives in 2010 and has appeared on the series off and on since.

He also starred in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

Tinker joined Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem in 2021 and appeared on the main show beginning in 2022.

Sonny Tries to Convince Stephanie - Days of Our Lives

The actor has lined up his next big role: He's been appearing on the red-hot CBS drama Fire Country since January.

Lindsay Arnold is also saying goodbye to Days of Our Lives, but there's no telling when her final episode will air.

Arnold has played Allie Horton on the series since 2020, and while the star has finished filming, an airdate has not been set for her exit storyline.

Like many soap operas, Days of Our Lives has a revolving door of cast members, so there's a chance we might see all three stars return down the line.

Allie's Drunken Mistake - Days of Our Lives

With the franchise expanding to spinoffs on Peacock, that becomes more of a possibility.

That being said, Peacock has yet to reveal whether Beyond Salem will return for additional chapters.

What are your thoughts on the departures?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

