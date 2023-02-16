Ellen Pompeo Clarifies Future on Grey's Anatomy After ABC Teases Her Final Installment

When Ellen Pompeo was revealed to be scaling back her Grey's Anatomy role, there was much confusion about when Meredith would disappear from screens.

ABC recently dropped a teaser and plot details for Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 7 -- the highly-anticipated midseason premiere.

The promotional material hints at Meredith Grey saying goodbye for good in the upcoming installment, set to air on February 23.

There have also been reports that Pompeo would return for the final episode of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 in the spring, so there's been a great deal of confusion about the marketing for the episode.

Thankfully, Pompeo set the record straight in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"For the record, it's not really my final," Pompeo told the outlet at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show in New York this week.

"It's a little bit of a trick they're playing on people," she clarified.

But, the big episode is still set to be her last on the show for the foreseeable future.

"It is my final episode for a while," she said, before revealing she had more pressing matters for the night.

"Tonight I have a more important engagement. I am having dinner with Martha Stewart," the star and EP revealed.

Pompeo scaling back her duties came just ahead of the veteran medical drama ushering in a new era of interns to give the show a bit of a reset.

As for how Meredith will be written out, recent episodes found her preparing for a big move to Boston.

"It's Meredith's last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship," the logline reads for the midseason premiere.

"Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston's groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question."

Despite Ellen being gone from the screen, the star's voice will still be heard as she is set to narrate the remainder of the season.

What are your thoughts on Pompeo confirming she'll return down the line?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.