Ellen Pompeo Clarifies Future on Grey's Anatomy After ABC Teases Her Final Installment

at .

When Ellen Pompeo was revealed to be scaling back her Grey's Anatomy role, there was much confusion about when Meredith would disappear from screens.

ABC recently dropped a teaser and plot details for Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 7 -- the highly-anticipated midseason premiere.

The promotional material hints at Meredith Grey saying goodbye for good in the upcoming installment, set to air on February 23.

Meredith on Season 19 - Grey's Anatomy

There have also been reports that Pompeo would return for the final episode of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 in the spring, so there's been a great deal of confusion about the marketing for the episode.

Thankfully, Pompeo set the record straight in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Saying Farewell - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 7

"For the record, it's not really my final," Pompeo told the outlet at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show in New York this week.

"It's a little bit of a trick they're playing on people," she clarified.

But, the big episode is still set to be her last on the show for the foreseeable future.

"It is my final episode for a while," she said, before revealing she had more pressing matters for the night.

Preparing for Change - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 7

"Tonight I have a more important engagement. I am having dinner with Martha Stewart," the star and EP revealed.  

Pompeo scaling back her duties came just ahead of the veteran medical drama ushering in a new era of interns to give the show a bit of a reset.

As for how Meredith will be written out, recent episodes found her preparing for a big move to Boston.

"It's Meredith's last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship," the logline reads for the midseason premiere.

Raise a Glass to Meredith - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 7

"Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston's groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question."  

Despite Ellen being gone from the screen, the star's voice will still be heard as she is set to narrate the remainder of the season.

What are your thoughts on Pompeo confirming she'll return down the line?

Hit the comments.

Burned Down - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 6

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

Arizona: Oh my God! I mean, I understand why you're into her. She's hot. Wait, she likes you?
Nathan: What? I mean, I'm going to try not to be offended at that.
Arizona: No, no, no. It's just that Derek was, Derek was epic for her. They were the great love story. I mean, that girl's heart beat for Derek Shepherd. It just, it never occurred to me that she would ever be with anyone else. He was perfect. He was everything. That man turned her world. It, I spooked you. Don't be spooked.

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

Preparing for Change - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 7
Saying Farewell - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 7
Raise a Glass to Meredith - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 7
Farewell, Meredith
Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to Grey's Anatomy
Ellen Pompeo's Last Episode - Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Ellen Pompeo Clarifies Future on Grey's Anatomy After ABC Teases Her Final Installment