Night Court Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Justice Buddies

Sitcoms often defy the laws of reality in pursuit of serving a comedic or narrative purpose. Real-life rules just don't allow for the absurdity needed sometimes.

The entire premise behind Night Court Season 1 Episode 6 would never play out IRL. A bunch of tweens disrupt a courtroom to protest for a graffiti artist who admits to vandalizing city property? No way they aren't hauled home by their parents and grounded.

But the purpose here is to explore the character of Bailiff Donna Gurgs beyond the extreme jolliness she's become known for.

What does it look like when Gurgs gets serious?

What truly matters to her, and how far will she go to defend it?

The show's ensemble so far has been spearheaded by Abby and Dan, with some secondary plotlines devoted to introducing various neuroses and backstory elements in the other characters.

This is the first instance where the primary narrative concerns a "supporting" character.

We know that Gurgs is inclusive and optimistic. She's demonstrated nearly ridiculous levels of positivity and proven herself exactly the right bailiff for Judge Abby Stone.

However, beyond some non-traditional real estate strategies and a half-formed dream of being a spy, we know very little about why she does what she does and what goes on behind the bubbly glitter Gurgs curtain.

Her nephew Xavier is an enigmatic in-road to that exploratory mission.

She has great memories of the times they've spent together, but it's apparent that they have grown apart as he's matured.

On a personal note, I'm fascinated by the idea of Sunday Bun Day. Do they change the type of buns up, or is that an understood constant? Do the toppings have to be on TOP, or can they be something a bun is dipped in?

I'd like to see what each of the other courtroom personnel would suggest for a bun topping.

I imagine Olivia would insist on something expensive and ostentatious. Maybe lobster or foie gras or caviar.

Of course, serving those things on a bun isn't unheard of, so she'd need to be more innovative.

Neil might come up with something interesting. Some sort of charcuterie or turkey stuffing. Maybe salsa and tortilla chips?

Without a doubt, Dan would simply order a steak and throw the bun out.

With the Justice Buddies, Dan explores a whole new persona.

As a mentor, he's gained a positive status. Unquestioning adulation is hard to beat.

I’m not a hero. I’m just a man who constantly does heroic things.

Mind you, a lot of the joy of watching him and Abby is how she's coaxed him into being her mentor, imparting his wisdom, even when it's uninvited.

Abby: Y’know, I just realized something. I’m the bad guy in this situation.

Dan: Must be hard for you. I mean, I’ve been the good guy for like forty-five minutes and it’s pretty intoxicating. Don’t know if I’ll ever be able to go back.

Abby: You’re using children to scam booze. I’m pretty sure you’ll be able to go back.

Our core cast's inherent cluelessness is highlighted by the presence of the street-savvy tweens.

While Olivia immediately feels threatened by Claire's with-it-ness, Neil optimizes on having Max's confidence in his corner.

Olivia: You asked a child for dating advice?

Neil: I don’t know what to tell you, Olivia. This is where we’re at.

The biggest twist on the mythos here is Abby playing the "bad guy," where she's really just doing her job.

The dilemma she finds in the situation is that there is a right and a wrong side to the law, and, as the law is written, the kids (and Malcolm FX) are on the wrong side of it.

No one is saying that Christopher Columbus is good. He and I have very different opinions on how you should make friends when you are new in town.

But even from her perch on high, Abby recognizes that the situation isn't cut-and-dry, and using the letter of the law isn't the way to convince the kids that the system is completely useless.

Her mistake is assuming Gurgs will enforce the law in the face of her nephew's new-world view.

I like working here. I like working with you. But there are cases that come through here that just get under my skin. Most nights, I can push past it. Tonight was different.

When Gurgs sides with the protestors and both Abby and Neil can't bring themselves to do what any other -- nay, every other -- municipal courthouse employee would've done immediately, they have to get creative.

Enter the legal loophole, what some might consider one of the worst fallacies of the judicial system, and the hilarious pantomime of a performance wherein Dan rides in on his shining white permits, and Abby twirls a villainous mustache while bemoaning being foiled again.

No one gets arrested -- well, except Malcolm FX -- and no one gets fired.

I think being here is important. I want the people who come to court to see someone from their community, someone who understands them, and doesn’t just assume they’re guilty. I mean, sometimes, they are very guilty. But they still deserve to be treated like human beings, and that’s what I do.

And we learn that Gurgs does this because she believes being a friendly face in a uniform is every bit as important as sitting on the bench passing judgment.

There's something poignant (but still surreal) in the fact Gurgs freaked out the way she did when Neil messed with the building directory on Night Court Season 1 Episode 1, but she agonizes very little when the court's business is actually derailed by Xavier and Co.

As you watch Night Court online, imagine the scene in another five years or so when Xavier brings a college classmate from his Social Justice course to Aunt Gurgs's Sunday Bun-Day, and she regales them with young X's tween-capades at the night court.

Or that moment when Olivia finds herself providing Claire with a reference for law school.

Or when Max has to decline Neil's wedding invitation.

Here’s a good rule of thumb. If you’re too scared to do something, I’m definitely too scared to do it.

While nothing here could conceivably happen in a real courtroom -- and it's hard to imagine a world where the whole protest wouldn't have been shut down in five minutes -- it's heartening to see how Abby's learning to temper the hard edge of the law with understanding and perspective.

What are your thoughts, Fanatics? Would you choose to play the good guy or bring down the gavel?

Hit our comments with your verdict!

