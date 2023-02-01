Pennyworth Canceled at HBO Max

With DC Studios announcing its slate of new movies and series this week, it was inevitable bad news was to follow for Pennyworth.

Deadline broke the sad news on Wednesday that the Batman prequel is over after three seasons.

HBO Max released a statement about the decision.

"While HBO Max is not moving forward with another season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, we are very thankful to creator Bruno Heller and executive producers Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens, along with Warner Bros. Television, for their brilliant, unique, gripping depiction of the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, one of the most iconic characters in the Batman world," a spokesperson for HBO Max said in a statement.

"An incredible blend of action, drama and humor, for three seasons, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred's eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and super villains."

The series finale, which aired in December on HBO Max, found the principal characters at an impromptu wedding, well away from London City Centre, but close enough to witness a bomb decimating the place they called home.

It paved the way for a different fourth season, but we won't see what comes next.

Pennyworth followed Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who formed a security company in 1960s London and went to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) before he became Bruce Wayne's father.

The cast of Season 3 also included Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda.

HBO Max canceled fellow DC dramas Titans and Doom Patrol last month with their fourth seasons.

Both shows did get to film a conclusion and will wrap up in the coming months.

The same cannot be said for Pennyworth, which started its life as an Epix original.

It moved to HBO Max for its third season and was known under the new name of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.

The beauty of Pennyworth is that it wasn't like any of the other superhero series on the air, delivering a compelling origin story for Alfred.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.