Pennyworth: Emma Paetz Reacts to Shocking Season 3 Finale

Pennyworth concluded its shocking third season on HBO Max last week, and we're still trying to process the ending.

Just when it seemed like all of the focal characters had found some semblance of happiness, a bomb seemingly decimated London, setting the stage for a very different fourth season.

TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Emma Paetz, who plays Martha Wayne on the Batman prequel series.

Check out the interview below.

It's been a rough season for Martha and Thomas, but they ended things on a positive note. Did you expect that to happen?

I never quite know where the scripts are going. I'm really bad at predicting, but yeah, I agree with you that they do end, I think, kind of stronger and more solid in their relationship than we've sort of ever seen them be actually out of like a huge period of tension.

We saw a different side to Martha as she went inside L7 to help save the world. What did you like the most about that?

It was a nice throwback to season one. Martha and Alfred were teamed up a couple of times going on missions together but didn't really have that at all in season two, so it was nice to go back to that dynamic for this most recent episode.

Alfie didn't take much convincing to go on the mission with Martha to the facility. Their relationship has developed a lot over the years. What have you liked the most about that?

Martha and Alfred know each other very well. I would argue a lot better than Thomas and him know each other. Maybe Thomas and Alfred have spent more time where they see each other more regularly, or at least we see them seeing each other more frequently.

But I think Martha and Alfred have an understanding between them. Over the years, they've gone through a lot together, and I think they're just developing kind of a genuine care for each other.

When you started working on this season, did you expect it to end with everyone at an impromptu wedding watching a missile hit central London?

I think I read it again. I was like, "what?" I went back and had another look. It's shocking. I can safely say I did not see that coming.

It gives a sense that maybe London might not be the location these characters will be on a potential fourth season. What are your thoughts on that?

Yeah, I mean, who knows? I have no idea what could be in store. As I said, I'm very bad at predicting these things. I'm just as curious as you are!

Speaking of Season 4, have you heard anything about that?

No, we will have to wait and see.

What have you enjoyed the most about working on Pennyworth?

There is a lot I've enjoyed. It's been cool to play a character over, you know, three seasons, almost four years. That was new for me.

It's a nice group of people to come back to, both in terms of the cast, crew, writers, and directors. It's cool that by season three, we all have an understanding of what this world is.

We all have a better idea of what we're working towards, which is unusual, especially with filming. We're so in the dark in terms of, like, "oh, what's this going to be at the end of it?"

But once you have a season and you've seen what you can build on, it's really satisfying.

What would your ideal ending for Martha be on the series if the show doesn't come back for a fourth season?

Like a dream ending? I mean, she doesn't have a very good ultimate end, does she?

Yeah, dream ending.

I don't know. I guess I don't like to think too far down Martha's future because it does go so badly for her. People have told me, "oh, you know, it's very sad seeing Martha and Thomas because you know what happens to them."

But I don't think Ben and I really think about that. It would be contemplating your own death very deeply to think about this character's ending.

I mean, it's not the same. I'm not creating mortality for characters, but it is a strange one. I don't know. It is sad that she dies in such a horrific way. So I guess maybe if I could write or change something for Martha and Thomas, it would be that they don't die in that way, but then I sort of destroy the Batman Empire...

Yeah. that would get rid of this origin story.

How familiar were you with Martha's story when you signed up for the show?

I think I knew the basics. I knew about the deaths, and that is what starts Batman's journey, but that's about it. I didn't really know much more.

Stream Pennyworth Season 1 to 3 on HBO Max now.

The Last of Us: HBO Drops Character Posters Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.