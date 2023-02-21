Rabbit Hole Trailer: Kiefer Sutherland Battles Powerful Forces to Save Himself -- and Democracy!

Rabbit Hole looks like a very good time for those of us harboring a little conspiracy theorist inside.

And with the way things are today, doesn't everyone have just a shred milling around in there?

Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the upcoming series starring Keifer Sutherland, and we're already hooked!

One of the promoted lines for the series is featured in the trailer.

You think you're shopping for socks. They know who you're voting for. The job's already half done.

Like many shows dealing in the vein of politics of late, Rabbit Hole suggests that someone, somewhere, is tracking every move you make to use against you or for their agenda.

Ooooh. TV can be so exciting!

Nothing is what it seems in Rabbit hole.

Kiefer Sutherland stars as John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage.

When he's framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations, Weir must use all the resources at his disposal to prove his innocence.

John Weir sounds like a role tailor-made for Sutherland, who successfully led the cultural juggernaut 24 to great success.

Rabbit Hole also stars Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, and Rob Yang.

The trailer suggests that Rabbit Hole will be pushing our buttons and manipulating conversation just as Weir gets manipulated by the powerful forces framing him.

The best line finds Ben Wilson (Dance) saying, "No one's ever succeeded in toppling a democracy such as ours, but a country rife with anger and division is a job already have done."

Maybe Rabbit Hole will remind us why public discourse is imperative and help us work together instead of moving to farther extremes.

Sure, it's just a TV show, but one can dream, right?

You can stream the series premiere of Rabbit Hole on Sunday, March 26, exclusively on Paramount+.

We will, of course, be reviewing the series weekly, and we can't wait to get the conversation started!

Are you in? Drop below and share your thoughts, and let us know if this is a rabbit hole you can't wait to go down!

