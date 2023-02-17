Shadow and Bone: Alina Is on the Run in Trippy Season 2 Trailer

Are you ready for Shadow and Bone Season 2?

After over a year of waiting, Shadow and Bone is almost back on the air, and Netflix has unveiled a new trailer.

Based on the Grishaverse books by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone Season 2 follows Alina Starkov, who is now on the run.

The second season has been a long time coming, and the show is a fan favorite due in part to Ben Barnes' charming yet menacing portrayal of The Darkling.

The official synopsis for season two is as follows:

Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she's determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin.

But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever.

To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.

Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives.

When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, SHADOW AND BONE returns for a second season of new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures — and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything.

The series combines the two main book series, the original, formerly called the Shadow and Bone Trilogy (now the Grishaverse trilogy), and the sequel series, the Six of Crows duology.

Leigh Bardugo, the author of all the books, also serves as an executive producer.

The series stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin).

Rounding out the cast are Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Lewis Tan (Tolya Yul-Bataar), Anna Leong Brophy (Tamar Kir-Bataar), Jack Wolfe (Wylan Hendriks), Patrick Gibson (Nikolai Lantsov) and, of course, Ben Barnes (General Kirigan).

The second season will feature eight episodes, just like the first season in 2021.

Shadow and Bone is executive produced by Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Entertainment, Pouya Shahbazian (Loom Studios) Shelley Meals, and Author Leigh Bardugo.

Co-Showrunners, writers, and executive producers: Eric Heisserer (Chronology) and Daegan Fryklind.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres globally on March 16, 2023, only on Netflix.

