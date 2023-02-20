The Last of Us: Ellie's Past Comes Back to Haunt Her in Thrilling Episode 7 Trailer

Are you ready to delve into what happened to Ellie Prior to The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 1?

HBO has dropped the official trailer for The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 7, which is an adaptation of the "Left Behind" DLC for the first game in the video game series.

The trailer showcases Ellie in a quarantine zone, and things aren't going how she expected.

In the Mall - The Last of Us

There are undoubtedly rules that teenagers have to follow to remain in these safe compounds.

They're also being set up to be officers for FEDRA, which may or may not be what Ellie wants.

Storm Reid Plays Riley - The Last of Us

Riley (played by Euphoria's Storm Reid) seemingly shows up for Ellie in the dead of night after being missing.

The trailer then shows them crossing rooftops before landing at a shopping mall.

Ellie is enamored with the lights as the shopping center comes to life when the electricity is turned on.

There is a major snag on this expedition in the form of Riley revealing that she's part of the Fireflies.

Talking to Ellie - The Last of Us

At that point in the story, Ellie is told by FEDRA that the Fireflies are the villains.

As a result, it will be fun to see what becomes of their bond with this news.

Unfortunately for the two of them, some villains are not far behind them.

It's unclear if the episode will pick up on the aftermath of The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 6, which found Joel stabbed after a run-in with a group of men at the university campus.

Ellie in Trouble - The Last of Us

The final scene of the episode found Ellie telling Joel she can't continue without him and needs him to be by her side.

It was an emotional scene and probably the perfect set-up for the flashback-heavy The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 7.

Check out the trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

The Last of Us continues Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Last of Us Quotes

Ellie: Do you know that diarrhea is hereditary?
Joel: What?
Ellie: It runs in your jeans.

Frank: I'm really hungry. I haven't eaten for two days. That doesn't sound as bad when it's said out loud.
Bill: Yeah, and if I feed you, I'll have to feed everyone else you meet on the road. This ain't an Arby's.
Frank: Arby's didn't give free lunches.

The Last of Us

