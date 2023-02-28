TV Ratings: Alert Dips in the Demo With Season (Series?) Finale

Has Alert made a case for a renewal on FOX?

If the numbers for the Alert Season 1 finale are any indication, probably not.

The series averaged 2.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating across two hours on Monday night.

While the total viewer tally is up for the struggling drama, the demo is down.

With so many other options for FOX, it's hard to imagine Alert snagging a renewal.

9-1-1 and Fantasy Island return next week.

It's a shame Alert didn't benefit from the 9-1-1 lead-in because the series could have blossomed into a hit with a stronger lead-in.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor picked up some steam, rising to 2.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The Good Doctor (3 million/0.3 rating) was flat in the 10 p.m. hour.

NBC's America's Got Talent: All Stars (5.1 million/0.6 rating) was up slightly for its season finale.

The series has not been the breakout hit NBC expected, but it has been a reliable performer.

Quantum Leap returned from another hiatus and managed to rise in total viewers.

The reboot managed 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Over on CBS, NCIS (6.8 million/0.5 rating) ticked up for its 450th episode, and NCIS: Hawai'i (5 million/0.3 rating) was flat.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.