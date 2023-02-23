TV Ratings: Chicago P.D. Rises With 200th Episode

NBC's Chicago P.D. celebrated its 200th episode on Wednesday night.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 14 notched 5.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, reaching its best numbers since early January.

Earlier in the night for NBC, Chicago Med (6.3 million/0.6 rating) and Chicago Fire (6.8 million/0.6 rating) were both steady.

The Conners (3.6 million/0.5 rating) and Abbott Elementary (2.5 million/0.5 rating) both inched up in the demo.

There was nothing unusual to report for The Goldbergs (2.3 million/0.3 rating) and Not Dead Yet (2.3 million/0.3 rating), with both shows holding steady week-to-week.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 3 followed with 1.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The soon-to-conclude drama was steady in the demo but down to a season-low among total viewers.

FOX's The Masked Singer (3.8 million/0.6 rating) was steady vs. last week's midseason premiere.

Special Forces continued with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

CBS went with The Price is Right at Night (4.3 million/0.5 rating) and Tough as Nails (2 million viewers/0.3 rating).

The Flash (0.5 million/0.1 rating) and Kung Fu (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were both steady on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.