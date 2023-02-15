TV Ratings: Night Court Freefall Continues, La Brea Remains Low

NBC may have pulled the trigger on a Night Court renewal a bit too quickly.

The revival continued to lose steam this week.

Night Court Season 1 Episode 6 had 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating -- marking a new series low among total viewers.

The series started last month with 7.6 million viewers, but the series has been shedding around 500,000 viewers each week over the last few episodes.

American Auto followed Night Court with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

La Brea had zero increase after returning from its midseason hiatus at series lows.

The latest episode drew 2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

La Brea has been renewed for Season 3, but it is expected to be the end of the sinkhole drama.

Over on CBS, FBI (7 million/0.5 rating), FBI: International (5.4 million/0.4 rating), and FBI: Most Wanted (4.7 million/0.4 rating) were all down.

FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.6 million/0.5 rating) and Accused (2.2 million/0.3 rating)

were both steady vs. their prior originals.

ABC's The Rookie (4 million/0.5 rating), The Rookie: Feds (2.5 million/0.3 rating), and Will Trent (2.8 million/0.3 rating) were all down.

