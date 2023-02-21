Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 12

Saying goodbye is tough.

But saying goodbye to a kind soul like Billy is something that many will struggle with.

On All American Season 5 Episode 12, the family rallied following the unexpected death.

As the funeral loomed, Billy's nearest and dearest started to wonder whether to make the event a more intimate affair.

However, that didn't sit well with the people who would be left out.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.