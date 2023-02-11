Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 13

Did Danny and Baez find the serial killer before it was too late?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13, the pair raced across New York -- and against the clock -- in order to save more lives.

Meanwhile, Erin and Eddie clashed when Eddie intervened in a murder case and Erin's personal life.

Elsewhere, Frank had to decide how to discipline his grandson Joe Hill when Joe broke protocol.

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.