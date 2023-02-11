Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 13

at .

Did Danny and Baez find the serial killer before it was too late?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13, the pair raced across New York -- and against the clock -- in order to save more lives.

Eddie Interferes - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Erin and Eddie clashed when Eddie intervened in a murder case and Erin's personal life.

Elsewhere, Frank had to decide how to discipline his grandson Joe Hill when Joe broke protocol.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13 Quotes

Joe: I don't know what that guy's problem is.
Frank: I do. It's you. You don't listen and you don't follow directions.

Cop: What are you doing? It's a knock warrant.
Joe: This is how hard we have to knock.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13 Photos

Season 13 Episode 13 Spoilers - Blue Bloods
Eddie Interferes - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13
Eddie Catches Up With Jack - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13
Jack Returns - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13
Anthony and Erin Discuss a Case - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13
Prosecuting a Murder - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 13
  3. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 13