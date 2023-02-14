Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Oliver find the way to Emilio's heart?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6, Oliver kicked off a mission to get Emilio to accept his proposal.

However, things took a wild turn when the day started repeating, and everyone got stuck in a loop.

Meanwhile, Roarke had to confront her fears about her relationship with Javier.

Was there a future for the pair?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.