Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 6

at .

Did Oliver find the way to Emilio's heart?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6, Oliver kicked off a mission to get Emilio to accept his proposal.

Partners - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6

However, things took a wild turn when the day started repeating, and everyone got stuck in a loop.

Meanwhile, Roarke had to confront her fears about her relationship with Javier.

Was there a future for the pair?

Watch Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Fantasy Island online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Elena: Of course, no relationship is perfect.
Oliver: Ours is pretty close. I make sure of that.

Ruby: You’re so in love!
Oliver: More than that. I actually like him. Y’know, he’s kind, he’s thoughtful, he’s hilarious, and he has a great sense of direction, which I very much do not. So, complete package.

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6 Photos

Emilio and Oliver - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6
Partners - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6
The Fabulous Ms. Roarke - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6
Intense Nancy - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6
Walks on the Beach - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6
On One Knee - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6
  1. Fantasy Island
  2. Fantasy Island Season 2
  3. Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 6
  4. Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 6