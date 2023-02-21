Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 7

Did Amber manage to find the key to her happiness?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 7, Amber arrived on the island, and Elena immediately recognized the flaw in her family.

As the island worked its magic, Amber had a decision to make that also made her question her life to date.

Meanwhile, Roarke presented another guest, Isaiah, with an envelope that revealed the date of his death.

All I did was everything she asked. I kept our relationship a secret when she wanted to keep it a secret. I learned salsa because she likes to dance. Threw her a prom. Ruby, I made her a chair out of rattan. Do you have any idea how long it takes to make a chair out of rattan?

Javier

Isaiah: My dad, he died of an aneurysm when I was ten. I’ve always believed that I’ll die young too.
Ruby: Quite the Sword of Damocles hanging over your head.
Isaiah: Yeah, I’ve just come to accept it. No long-term plans or commitments.

