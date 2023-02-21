Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 7

Did Amber manage to find the key to her happiness?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 7, Amber arrived on the island, and Elena immediately recognized the flaw in her family.

As the island worked its magic, Amber had a decision to make that also made her question her life to date.

Meanwhile, Roarke presented another guest, Isaiah, with an envelope that revealed the date of his death.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.