Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 7

How did Meredith's journey conclude?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 7, the Chief of Staff departed Seattle for Boston.

However, there was plenty of drama leading up to the big exit, including unraveling which of her belongings could be salvaged from the fire.

Meanwhile, the interns competed to scrub in on a groundbreaking procedure.

Elsewhere, Richard asked Teddy an important question.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.