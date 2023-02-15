Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 10

at .

Which enemy returned?

La Brea Season 2 Episode 10 kicked off with everyone at the Clearing held captive.

Scott in Danger-tall - La Brea Season 2 Episode 10

With a beloved survivor's life on the line, it was time to check out what could be accomplished with limited resources.

Meanwhile, Gavin and Sam were on a rescue attempt, aided by an old friend whose return held more questions than answers.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

La Brea Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Tell the others. It’s time.

Taamet

Eve: Hey guys, I know it’s dangerous down here, but we have to face things as they come. I wish your dad knew that James wasn’t the way to do that.
Izzy: Yes, exactly.
Josh: If there’s even a chance that James can help Mom, we need to look into it. We need to do something, right?

La Brea Season 2 Episode 10

