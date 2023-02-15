Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Which enemy returned?

La Brea Season 2 Episode 10 kicked off with everyone at the Clearing held captive.

With a beloved survivor's life on the line, it was time to check out what could be accomplished with limited resources.

Meanwhile, Gavin and Sam were on a rescue attempt, aided by an old friend whose return held more questions than answers.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.